‘Katt Is Somewhere Sick’: Kevin Hart Laughs Last as Katt Williams’ Netflix Special Bombs on Same Weekend Tom Brady Roast Is a Hit

Kevin Hart and Katt Williams may not have shared the stage over Cinco de Mayo weekend, but they certainly went up against each other in a battle for laughs.

And as fate would have it, the pendulum has swung, leaving more than a few fans of the “Pimp Chronicles” jokester to declare Williams’ contemporary a funnier comic, even if only for the time being.

Fans say Kevin Hart is funnier than Katt Williams following comic’s “Woke Foke” comedy special bomb months after viral “Club Shay Shay” scathing interview. Photos: Kattwilliams/Instagram; Kevinhart4real/Instagram.

Williams, according to some, “stole that Netflix bag” when he debuted his most recent special, “Woke Foke,” on the platform as part of the “Netflix is a Joke Comedy Fest” on May 4.

The livestreamed event was largely anticipated by viewers who hoped he would discuss the ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, as well as by those who tuned in for his explosive “Club Shay Shay” interview blasting his peers, such as Hart, in January.

But that’s not the course of jokes he ran with; instead, Williams explained how the U.S. should pay Black citizens reparations for the benefit of white people, national suicide rates, and President Joe Biden, to name a few hot topics.

“You never had a slave in your motherf—king life. Get this past you. You pay them reparations, racism is dead,” he told the audience, which included those seated at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

Katt Williams is one of the funniest people to ever live. pic.twitter.com/Ip2z9pcMUF — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 5, 2024

“Here’s what they won’t tell you, white friends. You pay them reparations, you can say n—r anytime you want to. Do you hear me?” he continued.

The tough crowd that was unhumored by his hour-long set let loose online.

One critique read, “I really can’t watch Katt Williams stand up because he uses the N word to describe black people and just isn’t funny as he used to be. This Netflix show was not funny at all. Lotta forced laughter. He used to be more intelligent but now just buffoonish. #KattWilliamsLive.”

Another post reviewing the special said, “For Katt Williams to talk all that s—t about who not funny and drop a damn dud on Netflix is crazy.” A third said, “As someone who is a fan of Katt Williams and his previous work, I was thoroughly disappointed with that ‘comedy’ special. I literally only laugh once. The humor just wasn’t there for me. That’s fail brotha!”

As someone who is a fan of Katt Williams and his previous work, I was thoroughly disappointed with that "comedy" special. I literally only laugh once. The humor just wasn't there for me. That's fail brotha! pic.twitter.com/HhOWLrRQIu — I'm Pressure Y'all Pressed (@kiss_my_grits01) May 5, 2024

The following night, on May 5, Hart was called up to bat as he participated in “The Roast of Tom Brady,” which was also livestreamed by Netflix. The “Night School” actor hosted and, according to plenty, delivered far more laughter than Williams.

In an Instagram post highlighting some of the jokes he dished out at the retired New England Patriots star’s expense. Hart wrote, “The level of laughter that we reached last night might not ever be reached again.”

Throughout the accompanying video, his wisecracks seemed to land as the audience, who was seated at the Kia Forum, laughed and laughed and laughed. Some of his fans said they had never laughed so hard, and that Hart and others crushed the roast. The reception starkly contrasts with what Emmy-winning entertainer Williams received.

Katt Williams talks about how every role Kevin hart got was after Katt would ask for tweaks in the script, he didn’t want to display any homosexuality… they gave the roles to Kevin Hart. pic.twitter.com/QUSLJKcxxF — x (@napkingcolejr) January 3, 2024

“Remember how Katt Williams was talking s—t about Kevin Hart? Well, they just went live on back to back nights on Netflix and Kevin Hart was light years funnier than whatever I tried to watch last night,” posted one user on X.

Another person on X wrote, “Katt Williams bombed in LA Saturday night during his special and then Sunday night in LA, Kevin Hart absolutely kills it while hosting the Tom Brady roast. I know Katt is somewhere sick.”

At least one person said that neither man was funnier than other. “Katt Williams can hate Kevin Hart with his entire soul but that n—ga is just as untalented. It’s almost impressive how ass they both are at stand up comedy,” read a tweet.

Months prior, Hart responded to Williams’ claims of being an industry plant and building a career from his peer’s passed over roles. In short, the entertainment mogul said he wishes the comic the best, but at the end of the day you watch a circus to be entertained, not the other way around.