‘He Crushed Me, Man’: Michael Jordan Shuts Down Common’s ‘Just Wright’ Hoop Dreams and Tells Him to ‘Stick to Rapping and Acting,’ Actor Recalls

Common may have played a basketball star on the big screen, but according to six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, that’s as far as his talents will take him.

The rapper and actor appeared on the May 16 episode of the “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast, where he recalled a time when he met Jordan, who was very unimpressed with his skills.

“Mike is a winner, and he ain’t gonna let you like feel like you can do something when you really ain’t doing it,” said Common. “I thought I was doing something ’cause I played in the Celebrity Game, and I got off in that game.”

Common told the podcast hosts, former NBA player Carmelo Anthony and comedian and social media personality The Kid Mero that he participated in the 2010 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and after the game he attended the Jordan Brand party. However, the NBA legend was not exactly dishing out compliments that night.

Michael Jordan Shuts Down Common’s ‘Just Wright’ Hoop Dreams and Tells Him to ‘Stick to Rapping and Acting'(Photo: @common / Instagram ; Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

“Then I saw him at this party that night, the Jordan Brand party and he was like, ‘Man, stick to rapping and acting.’ He crushed me, man. I thought he was about to give me some love. Yo, he was like, ‘Man, stick to rapping and acting, man.’ I said, ‘Damn, Mike.'”

Common probably felt confident about his performance on the court, especially since he portrayed an NBA star in the “Just Wright” film that same year. But Jordan’s blunt comments certainly bruised his ego.

During his NBA playing days, Jordan developed a reputation for his relentless trash-talking. The exchange with Common served as a reminder that his competitive nature has not subsided, even in retirement.

Another music star also had a humbling encounter with Jordan. Rapper and actor Bow Wow joined three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams and actor and comedian Spank Horton for an episode of “The Underground Lounge” podcast on April 3. During the episode, the “Like Mike” actor recalled a time when he arrived at MJ’s Chicago mansion with a pair of Allen Iverson’s Reebok signature sneakers on his feet. Jordan famously has one of the most lucrative shoe deals with Nike.

MJ’s son, Marcus Jordan, even warned Bow Wow that the Jordan household had a zero-tolerance policy for Reebok.

“So every Scream Tour, when I would go to Chicago, I would stay at the house,” Bow Wow said. “I come through the gate, Marcus is like, ‘Bro, why the f— are you wearing Reeboks in this house? You know my dad is gonna see that s— and wild out. It was A.I. The braids. The tats. Chuck is it for me.”

Bow Wow speaks on the first time he met Michael Jordan 😂💯 pic.twitter.com/IuR9HE3W0K — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) April 4, 2024

Jordan took issue with the rapper’s footwear selection, and he made that clear the next day. According to Bow Wow, Jordan made a phone call, and a short time later, his sneakers disappeared.

Jordan’s tenacity has been unrelenting both on and off the basketball court. The situations with Common and Bow Wow give just a small amount of insight into his approach. Given Jordan’s status as one of the most recognizable former athletes, he likely gets a considerable amount of picture requests whenever he is out in public.

Rapper Chamillionaire learned his lesson about approaching Jordan with a photo request. The “Ridin” rapper detailed a 2009 party where “His Airness” was also in attendance. Chamillionaire decided to seize the moment and asked Jordan for a photo, despite the NBA icon being surrounded by multiple Boston Celtics players and film director Spike Lee at the time.

“Nobody was talking, they were just chilling or whatever. I was just like, ‘Hey, I don’t mean to be rude, but Mike, I just wanted to know if I could get a picture?’ I kind of expected him to say no, so I wasn’t mad if he said no. But the way he said it? He said, ‘Oh hell nah, man! I ain’t taking no pictures with no n—as,'” Chamillionaire recalled.

Stunned at the response, Chamillionaire thought that maybe Jordan had not heard him, so he shared a story about him paying $7,000 for one of his jerseys. Jordan’s response?

Chamillionaire appeared to be surprised by Jordan’s dismissal and followed up by informing MJ that he had previously spent $7,000 for one of his jerseys. Jordan then offered a tongue-in-cheek response, saying he would take a picture with the rapper if he forked over more money for another jersey.

“You pay $15,000 right now for a jersey from me, and I’ll take a picture with you,” Jordan said.

On the bright side, at least Common can consider himself honored to be one of the select few rappers with an epic Michael Jordan story.