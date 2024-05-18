Stacey Dash Invites Reluctant Fans On Her Sober-Living Journey After Beating Pill Addiction as Her Baffling Reaction To DMX’s Death Resurfaces

Stacey Dash says there is no truth to speculation that her happy-go-lucky demeanor is the result of drug use. In fact, it is quite the opposite.

The “Clueless” actress rounded up some of the comments she has received on TikTok that questioned her sobriety years after she came clean about prescription drug abuse.

Stacey Dash addresses speculation she has relapsed years after beating pain pill addiction. Photos: Official.staceydash/TikTok.

In a new video, she highlighted remarks that read, “Stacey are you high,” “what in the drug is going on here,” “the pills again,” and “Stacey back on DRUGS? Needs some HEAVENLY help big time,” all the while appearing wide-eyed with a joy-filled smile cemented on her face.

“Thank you so much for all of your concern. I just want to say that I’m doing really good. I am seven years and nine months clean. Yay,” she said in response to the comments. Dash continued, “I’m going to start sharing on here my journey of my transformation of my body, my mind, and my spirit. And I would love for you to take this journey with me, and I hope by doing this I help somebody else, ‘cause I know the struggles real. God bless you.”

@official.staceydash I’m going to start sharing more about my recovery journey and what I do to stay healthy (mind, body and spirit) I hope that my story can help someone who might be struggling right now. God bless. ♬ original sound – Stacey Dash

A supportive reaction to her updated read, “7 years! that’s amazing! so excited to be on this journey with you.” A second fan commented, “You are still so beautiful, and that is good that you are clean keep it up.”

Three years ago, the former Fox News correspondent admitted to taking between 18 and 20 Vicodin a day. “It was my choice to take that extra one even though I wasn’t in pain. I chose to do that because the Vicodin filled that hole inside of me,” she told Dr. Oz when she appeared on his daytime talk show in 2021.

“It filled that anger. It calmed that anger down. It slowed my brain down. It gave me the ease so that I could deal with life. That’s how I became addicted. It’s no one’s fault but my own,” she said, adding that she lost “everything” due to the vice.

Yet, in the midst of people applauding her for reaching nearly eight years of sobriety, there were individuals who still found it hard to believe that she kicked her addiction for good.

Stacey Dash gets emotional after finding out DMX passed away over a year after his death, from overdosing. pic.twitter.com/LHUYQQEPQn — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) August 31, 2022

“STACEY no journey will be taken with you. Sincerely management,” wrote one person. Another said, “Is this true? Cause didn’t she come on here over a year later crying about why nobody told her DMX died? Shouldn’t she have been clean and clear headed then ?”

The former “Single Ladies” star left many baffled in 2022 when she disclosed that she had just learned of DMX’s passing. The Ruff Ryders rapper passed away due to complications from a cocaine overdose in April 2021. How the headline managed to evade her for a year is unknown, but her tears and need to find comfort in gospel music proved the tragedy had a big impact on her.

Still, the notion that her sober mind could miss cultural news of that magnitude made way for snarky statements made at her expense. “That’s good! I wonder did she hear about Tupac yet though,” read one. “Somebody tell her Oj died” and “Stacey you know Michael Jackson passed” were two more that poked fun at her.

Another person wrote, “I hope apart of this journey includes you finally acknowledging that you are a BLACK woman.” Two years ago, while a part of the “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” cast, Dash faced backlash for not identifying as Black while in an African American studies course at Texas Southern University, a historically Black institution.

Race and related topics have been a point of contention between her and critics, given her layered past of problematic conservative views, which includes her wanting to do away with Black History Month. However, she later apologized for allowing her private struggles to influence how she used her public persona in ways that did not uplift the culture.