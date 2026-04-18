‘We Are Not Best Friends’: Tiffany Haddish Hits Back at Comedian Who Claims She Switched Up on Him After ‘Girls Trip’ Made $100 Million

Tiffany Haddish is clearing things up when it comes to her friendship with comedian Henry Coleman.

Coleman, a Memphis-born comic, recently explained to the ”TFU Podcast” hosts how he and Haddish’s relationship turned sour.

He claimed the actress denied him as her best friend after her career started taking off with the movie “Girls Trip.”

Tiffany Haddish responds to comedian’s claim that she stopped being his friend after the success of ”Girls Trip.” (Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Haddish shared her side with comedian and podcaster Godfrey while the two were on Live together.

In an April 15 clip posted by celebrity news page Toine the Don, Haddish asks Godfrey if he remembered Coleman from their days of performing together at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

As Godfrey struggled to remember who he was, she continued explaining that Coleman’s been telling stories about how she disappeared after she blew up.

The 46-year-old recalled the phone conversation between her and Coleman where she clarified their relationship.

She said, “He called me and was like ‘Hey best friend I’m so proud of you congratulations your movie made $100 million. Congratulations.’ And I cut him off and I said, ‘Best friend!? Hold up!’”

Godfrey’s eyebrows lifted and she continued.

“Because, you know how I get down Godfrey. My real friends is one thing and that’s when we be looking out for each other we take care of each other.”

“It’s an each other thing. It’s not me always just looking out. You a dependent at that point. Or, you an employee at that point. You not my friend. “

“Like we might talk on the phone and we laughing and telling each other stories or whatever.”

Haddish claims she didn’t change on Coleman the way he claims.

In fact, she said there were plenty of ways that she helped him.

“If I had a gig for him, I would book him,” she said. “I booked him for shows, he never booked me for no shows.”

He never been to my house. You never fed me. I used to feed him. I literally would like – we would do something I’d be like ‘Are you hungry? Here’s some food.’”

“ To me you are a colleague, right, or an employee. That’s how I looked at it.”

Coleman’s recollection of the 90-minute conversation with Haddish was similar to her account where he congratulated her on the movie, called her friend, and Haddish interjected and later asked if he had been to her house.

In an April 14 clip, he said, “You right I ain’t never been to your — but I was there when a n-gga was whooping your ass. Like I done seen other sh-t. I been there for some sh-t.”

He added, “When I said, ‘Best friend, I’m proud of you,’ I don’t know what spirit it triggered in her, but she had to get me straight right then. She like, ‘N-gga this ain’t that.’”

He later referenced rapper Glorilla and her public beef with her sister Victoria Woods, who called her out for not giving their struggling family some money.

Coleman said, “I agree like no one successful owes you anything. You can’t call one successful person I know and have them say I asked them for sh-t.”

He also shared that Haddish invited him to New Orleans while they were filming “Girls Trip” but couldn’t go due to his warehouse job.

But even beyond that he claims they were talking just about every day while she was filming and they even did a couple of shows together in different cities.

He also explained that when individuals are trying to hustle together for the same goal towards success, it builds a sense of camaraderie.

Fans who seemingly heard both sides picked who they thought was telling the truth.

One person said, “He told the truth, basically. Yep you’re scum.”

Another person responding to Haddish’s story said, “She left a lot out of the story he told…”

A third said, “This didn’t land like she thought it would.”

It’s not clear if Coleman’s friendship with Haddish started at the Laugh Factory or before that and if they have spoken since their “best friend” talk.

As for “Girls Trip,” there is a sequel that being worked on but Haddish’s co-star Regina Hall says it’s delayed until the cast is presented a better script.