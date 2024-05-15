Shilo Sanders Seemingly Sides with Dad Deion Sanders, Unfollows Mom Pilar Sanders on IG After Public Fallout Over Shelomi

Pilar Sanders is not letting a familial rift prevent her from keeping up with her oldest son, Shilo Sanders.

The fact that the two are no longer following each other on Instagram has come to light following the fitness model’s latest public bashing of her ex-husband, Deion Sanders.

Pilar Sanders (left) supports the acting debut of her son Shilo (center) despite the two of them not following each other amid her public feud with her ex-husband Deion Sanders (right). (Photos: @pilarsanders/Instagram, @shilosanders/Instagram, @deionsanders/Instagram)

The mother of three gave Shiloh a special shout-out after he made his “BMF” debut, portraying a young version of Prime Time. “Proud Mommy moment, that’s right, that’s Shilo,” said Pilar as a photo of her son acting on the popular series was shown behind her in a video. “Mommy’s firstborn on ‘BMF.’ Starz, they are introducing him. This is his first script role,” she added.

Her boasting continued in the caption, where she wrote, “YEEESSSSSIIIRRRR WE’VE GOT ANOTHER ACTOR IN THE HOUSE!!! CONGRATULATIONS SON! @bmfstarz episode #primetime #shilosanders #bigshilo #big21 in his first scripted role (playing his dad) you did a FABULOUS job!!! So proud of you!! everybody go check it out and tell them congratulations! #proudmom,” but did not tag the 24-year-old.

She did, however, tag him when the video was shared on TikTok. They were following each other as recently as late last month, when he was last tagged in a post.

It is unclear when exactly the mother and son quit following each other, but the observation comes on the heels of Pilar criticizing Deion for pushing his dreams onto his children and failing to support their daughter, Shelomi, during her transfer from the University of Colorado Boulder to an HBCU in April.

The exes’ difficult dynamic was mentioned as some users commented on her post. “No matter what your relationship with his dad y’all raise an Awesome son,” read a comment mentioning the exes’ strained co-parenting arrangement. A second critical assessment of her post stated, “She couldn’t even say the character he was playing because of her and Deion’s egos getting in the way.”

Deion was slammed by his second wife after he called Shelomi’s entry into the transfer portal stupid and ill-advised, as he dictates where his children go. Pilar called him out for being an absentee father when their kids do not follow his commands.

“How about supporting somebody else? We know you have your favorites. We all know that; we’ve all seen it throughout life,” she said.

Congrats to Shelomi Sanders taking her talents back to a HBCU at Alabama A&M University. Her mom Pilar Sanders calls out her Dad Deion Sanders for saying her decision to go in the portal was stupid. #AAMU pic.twitter.com/dme5NwxQzt — Nicole (@Nprezzed) April 26, 2024

Within 24 hours of the “Mod Squad” actress’s scathing read of him, the 20-year-old announced her transfer to Alabama A&M University, where she will continue her college basketball career. Her brothers, Shilo and Shedeur, remain in Colorado, where they play for their father, who is the head coach of the football team.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer seemingly reacted to his ex when he tweeted, “Stay positive and operate out of love. It’s enough hate out there that they don’t need your emotions or sensitivity.”

Let's Go baby! Stay Positive and operate out of Love. It's enough Hate out there that they don't need your emotions or sensitivity. God bless u. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 27, 2024

Elsewhere in Pilar’s comments, several others chose to congratulate her and praise Shilo for nailing his impersonation of the retired NFL superstar. One person wrote, “He is the one child who favors his mom the most. All of them are beautiful.” And another said, “He sounded just like his dad in that role. Nobody else could have played that part but Shilo.”

The proud mother regularly shares posts of herself supporting each of her children at their respective sporting events. However, Shilo’s last post about his mother was for her birthday in January 2021, whereas Shedeur shared a since-expired Instagram Story post on Mother’s Day. It is unclear if any of her children celebrated with her in person.