Shedeur Sanders’ NIL Valuation Is $4.8M and Black College Athletes are Finally Getting Paid: Hating Sen. Joe Manchin Wants To Regain Control Because ‘It’s Hard To Root For The Kids When They’re Multimillionaires’

The question on sports fans minds: will he stay at Colorado after his junior year and help his father build on the momentum or leave for the league once he is eligible? Currently, Shedeur has the highest NIL valuation in college football at $4.8 million, per On3.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (L) fears the NIL deals that are bringing players like Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders (R) millions. Manchin has drafted the PASS Act of 2023 to place limits on the transfer portal so student-athletes can focus on being students. (Photo: Facebook WTRF7/YouTube SwayAloTV)

With that comes another effect: fear of the non-graduating athlete because they only came to college for the potential NIL riches and not a college degree and the collegiate experience. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin fears this greatly and thus has drafted the PASS Act of 2023 or Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports, to place limits on the transfer portal so student-athletes can focus on being a student and then the potential opportunities that come being an athlete.

“It’s hard to root for the kids when they’re multimillionaires as freshmen and sophomores,” the West Virginia Democrat said Tuesday during what is now the 10th congressional hearing on NIL, per USA Today’s Dan Wolken.

The bipartisan bill, which is co-sponsored by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, is reportedly crafted to protect student-athletes, maintain fair competition and compensation, strengthen transparency, and preserve the time-honored tradition of college sports. Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examined various legislative proposals to address NIL.

To Graduate Or Not To Graduate

Manchin’s statement reads like a book that you already know the ending to: collegiate athletes are only viewing institutions of higher learning as a fast track to early income potential and not long-term educational foundation. He feels that students who want to use their athletic prowess for financial gains should consider a professional career straight out of high school before college.

