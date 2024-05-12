‘Blue Dress Woman’ Who Twerked on Steve Harvey In Show Clip Comes Forward to Share How She Landed on His Show

Wendy Davis, the now-viral “blue dress woman” who danced on “The Steve Harvey Show,” has surfaced to address her infamous TV moment’s resurgence.

The clip of her showing off her twerk moves is from 10 years ago but has recently become a trend among TikToker users who can’t seem to stop doing her dance and bop choreography.

TikTok creator Wendy Davis comes forward as the “blue dress woman” in viral Steve Harvey dance video. (Photos: @Iamwendynd/TikTok)

The flight attendant peeped that her then-33-year-old self had become an overnight social media star after being repeatedly tagged in reenactment clips. She recently joined in on the lighthearted banter by recreating the dance sequence in a blue top and black leggings.

“You still got it!!” exclaimed one person in the video’s comments. Another supporter declared, “No one does it better than the original! It’s the energyyyyy.”

In a “story time” post, Davis explained that she has been recognized for her talk show appearance for the past decade. She said the 15 minutes of fame began after she responded to an ad about being on a dating show. Once chosen, she was informed that it was Harvey’s daytime series and prepped for questions that she could ask.

Despite coming up with several of her own, she ended up being given one that crew members had devised. She said that a producer explained that the “Ask Steve” segment was an opportunity for the host to flex his comedic chops.

Davis then recalled being asked if she would be comfortable dancing. She obliged. “I’m just like hell, why not. I’m already here. Let me just have fun, have a good time; I’m living my life, right,” said the bubbly personality.

The question that aired was whether or not it was a good idea for her to potentially quit her job to make money by posting twerk videos. Harvey ultimately invited her onstage to prove if she had what it took to rake in a profit with her rump shaking. “So that was the outcome, and it was really a lot of fun,” added the model.

Now 43 years old, Davis said that “the video goes viral like every couple of years… But this time it was just like … ‘you’re viral on TikTok.’ … I didn’t realize it was like that,” she said with a chuckle after realizing how many videos had been made this time around. “Yeah, I’m y’all TikTok auntie,” she joked.

With the growing trend of people being able to capitalize on viral moments, Davis said she plans to keep the party going and is open to learning about ways to monetize her fame.

