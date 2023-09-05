‘Jamie Love Them Snow Bunnies’: Jamie Foxx Spotted Holding Hands on Vacation with Alleged Girlfriend Months After Health Scare

From the perspective of some, Jamie Foxx seemingly is doing what he can to beat the clone allegations after his months’-long disappearance due to an unspecified illness.

The legendary entertainer and his family have stayed extremely tightlipped about what put him in the hospital this past April. Since his release in May, Foxx has made sporadic appearances in public while also popping up from time to time on Instagram to let everyone know that he is doing okay.

After his social media comeback, some fans of the “Blame It (On the Alcohol)” singer made up a conspiracy that he passed away during his battle with his illness and was replaced by a clone. Foxx may accidentally have disproved the theories by being caught on vacation with a white woman.

Foxx was seen in photographs obtained by “Page Six,” with his new alleged boo, identified as Alyce Huckstepp. The pair was seen holding hands during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Labor Day weekend.

Jamie Foxx is seen on vacation with a “snow bunny” months after suffering a health scare. (Pictured: @pagesix/ Instagram)

The new couple kept it low-key, lounging in all-black sweatsuits, and seemingly being discreetly chauffeured in an all-black SUV. This is believed to be the same woman that the 55-year-old was seen with on a yacht at the French Riviera in May 2022.

Jamie Foxx PDA with a mystery blonde on a yacht in France. https://t.co/ntHo0Q1o3I — TMZ (@TMZ) May 23, 2022

Foxx’s fans were happy to see the actor back on his feet, but many pointed out a particular pattern they had seen in his love life.

“Jamie love them snow bunnies.”

“Glad to see Jamie is happy and healthy (He stays with a mediocre looking WW).”

“Love Jamie. Glad hes doing better. Never understood him dating all these white girls tho.”

It would not be out of place to call Foxx a ladies’ man. In his 2021 memoir, “Act Like You Got Some Sense,” the Oscar winner wrote “I just don’t think I’m the marrying type. I’ve just never been convinced that marriage was a good idea for me.” However, that does not mean that Foxx has not had any notable relationships.

He has two daughters, Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop, by Air Force veteran Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis, respectively. Foxx is said to have stayed in good contact with both women and he even has claimed that co-parenting, rather than being married, has actually made him a better father. The father of two is also known for his award show dates like actresses Leila Arcieri and Stacey Dash.

His most prominent relationship was with his semi-secret girlfriend, Katie Holmes. Foxx and the “Batman Begins” actress were said to have started dating in 2013.

The reason behind keeping their relationship secret is unknown. A big factor may have been the fact that Holmes recently had been involved in a highly publicized divorce with superstar Tom Cruise, who was said to have been good friends with Foxx.

The “Collateral” co-stars had been close since 2004, and even their children had gone on playdates together. But that all ended when news of Foxx and Holmes hit the tabloids.

As previously reported, the pair denied any rumors of a relationship back in 2017. However, in September of that year, Foxx and Holmes were spotted sharing a tender moment on the beach, not unlike how he and Huckstepp recently. The actors made their public debut as a couple at the May 2019 Met Gala, but a source close to the relationship said they broke it off later that year.