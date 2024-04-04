‘Stealing White People Music’: Angry Racists Slam Michelle Obama for Using Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album to Push the Narrative That Black People ‘Redefined’ Country Music

Some users on X are seemingly upset with former first lady Michelle Obama after she praised Beyoncé on her new country-inspired album, “Cowboy Carter.”

Obama congratulated the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer on April 2 with a lengthy post on Instagram saying how proud she was of Bey for helping to “redefine a music genre and transform our culture,” and in no time the congratulatory post was met with intense blowback.

Beyoncé incorporates several sounds on her new album, including the banjo, known as a staple in country music. The banjo was created by enslaved Africans as well as their descendants in the Caribbean and North America.

Racists aren’t happy with Michelle Obama (L) after she praises Beyoncé (R) for her “Cowboy Carter” album. (Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images / @beyonce / Instagram)

Despite the fact that country music originated in the South in part by Black guitarists Lesley Riddle and Rufus “Tee Tot” Payne — who influenced the music of country icons Johnny Cash, Hank Williams and the Carter Family — many critics on X believe that the genre is being stolen from them.

Regardless, “Cowboy Carter” broke streaming records on both Spotify and Amazon, and the “Becoming” author congratulated Beyoncé on the album’s success.

Obama shared a picture of the singer and captioned the post in part, “@Beyonce, you are a record-breaker and history-maker. With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!”

She also encouraged people to vote. “There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us.”

Trolls took to X to complain about Obama’s post and seemingly took issue with the words, “redefine a music genre.” Several X users complained in racist tones that Bey is guilty of cultural appropriation.

“Redefine a music genre,” wrote one. “Isn’t that called ‘cultural appropriation’?” Another angry X user replied, “I used to love country music before this DEI garbage.”

“Oh she’s not stealing white people music is she?” Another individual complained, “I am offended how Beyoncé has appropriated my culture and heritage the way she has.” One replied, “Black ppl always trying to take credit for the accomplishments of white ppl.”

While many angry trolls were upset about Obama’s post, others celebrated her congratulatory message to Beyoncé. “It’s crazy that people are going negative on this post,” replied one. “They can’t even stand for a Black FLOTUS to congratulate a Black Queen without spewing hate.” Another wrote, “Our Forever First Lady has spoken!!! Any questions?!!! Let’s GO!! VOTE!!”

“Cowboy Carter” includes collaborations with several country stars such as Snoop Dogg’s bestie Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Linda Martell.