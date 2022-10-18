‘It’s Kandi’s Fault for Allowing This Behavior’: Mama Joyce’s Comments About Replacing Kandi Burruss’ Husband Todd Tucker with a Man Who Has a Decent Job Has Fans Calling Out the Singer

Kandi Burruss is currently in hot water with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans after her mother, Joyce Jones, revealed during Bravocon that she would replace the singer’s husband, Todd Tucker, with a man who has a decent job.

Burruss and Tucker, who have been together since 2011, first met on the set of “RHOA” while he was working as the show’s producer. Since then, the couple has gotten married, welcomed two children in their blended family of four, and have collaborated professionally on several business ventures, including their restaurants Blaze Steak and Seafood and the Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine.

(L-R): Kandi Burruss, Joyce Jones and Todd Tucker (Photo:@kandi/Instagram) (Photo:@todd167/Instagram)

During the event’s discussion panel, which took place on Oct. 16 in New York City, Jones was asked if she could replace Tucker with anyone of her choosing who it would be.

The 72-year-old said, “If I could have replaced Todd, I probably would pick anyone that had a decent job … That was in the financial realm that she was in. I just think that she should have married someone that was on the same financial scale.”

As Jones’ comments began circulating online, many called out Burruss for not checking her mother for the many times she has publicly disrespected Tucker, including the recent event at Bravocon.

“Kandi at some point baby… you gotta…. Check this”

Kandi at some point baby… you gotta…. Check this. https://t.co/nBKEtZ8TAz — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) October 17, 2022

“It has to be checked. That is her husband and the father of her babies. You don’t have to like him, but the disrespect after all these years is tired.”

It has to be checked. That is her husband and the father of her babies. You don’t have to like him, but the disrespect after all these years is tired. — 𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐆𝐎𝐑𝐘ᴮᵃᵈ ᴮᶦʰ (@MadeInNeauxLa) October 18, 2022

“it’s Kandi’s fault for allowing this behavior from Mama Joyce to continue and never setting boundaries.”

it’s Kandi’s fault for allowing this behavior from Mama Joyce to continue and never setting boundaries. https://t.co/gSwLE7aG9u — Boochie Is The Name 👻 (@stawpfeenin) October 17, 2022

“When your parent is this outwardly disrespectful to you (cause disrespecting your partner is disrespectful to you) you have to have strong boundaries with real consequences. She’s been disrespecting them for too long without consequences.”

When your parent is this outwardly disrespectful to you (cause disrespecting your partner is disrespectful to you) you have to have strong boundaries with real consequences. She’s been disrespecting them for too long without consequences. — Two Things Can Be True at Once 🧡 (@thatdamnbrook) October 18, 2022

“I really like Kandi, she seems like the most authentic RHOA but she inevitably needs to let her mother know this type of disrespect is uncalled for and uncouth. It’s her husband and her child’s father she’s talking about, not some fling! Todd doesn’t deserve this. @Kandi.”

I really like Kandi, she seems like the most authentic RHOA but she inevitably needs to let her mother know this type of disrespect is uncalled for and uncouth. It’s her husband and her child’s father she’s talking about, not some fling! Todd doesn’t deserve this. @Kandi — Mrs. Blackish (@MrsBlackish) October 18, 2022

Although it is unclear as to what could have contributed to Jones’ recent remarks, over the years, she’s made it vehemently clear that she didn’t like Tucker because she feared he was a gold digger. Jones even went as far as to compare the father of three to a lemon that Burruss turned into lemonade.

To make matters even worse, Tucker would ultimately create a lemonade beverage inspired by the event after Jones apologized for her statement.