‘Baby Is Flourishing’: Grandma Tina-Knowles Lawson Praises Blue Ivy ‘Slinging That Hair’ Onstage with Mom Beyoncé — Following Years of Criticism Over Her Granddaughter’s ‘Nappy’ Hair

Blue Ivy Carter‘s fan base has been growing since she first joined her mother Beyoncé onstage during several performances from her “The Renaissance World Tour.”

Since the start of the tour, Carter has made numerous headlines for her fierce dance moves, sassy stage presence and slayed hairstyles.

When the tour started in May, the blooming star whipped her hair back and forth, as she sported medium-length box braids that fell past her shoulders. A few weeks later, she became a trending topic for showing off her kinky-curly afro.

Blue Ivy Carter rocks braids, an afro and a silk press as she accompanies her mother onstage during the ‘Renaissance World Tour.’ (Pictured: @beyonce/Instagram)

Now Carter is receiving praise for her newest silky, sleek look.

Her grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared an Instagram video, where fans were able to see the 11-year-old onstage doing choreography, though many zoomed in on her pressed-out shoulder-length hair.

During the short clip, Yoncé was captured singing her 2019 hit song “Black Parade,” from the live version film “The Lion King.” Beyoncé played Nala in the movie.

Throughout Knowles-Lawson’s video, Carter’s silky hair was caught “bouncing” all over the place as she kept up with her mother’s trained background dancers.

“My Grandbaby slinging that Hair ! It’s bouncing and behaving,” the 69-year-old wrote in her caption.

As expected, Knowles-Lawson’s comments section was flooded with users who couldn’t help but rave over Carter’s stretched-out inches.



“It’s the diversity of the Black hair for me .. baby girl went from braids to her Afro to a silk press!!!! Love it !”



“Inches and body! The hair is goodt! So nice of her to let Bey perform with her.”

“Her healthy hair goes from Fro to Flow , and Blu will serve either way!!”

A few other remarks called out past haters who cast judgment on Carter’s natural hair when she was just a toddler.

“The hair y’all were so worried about on her head as a baby is flourishing . .. any questions?!”

“Yep the hair they judged and disrespected when she was born. Boom.”

Blue Ivy is a STAR. The hair flick of the blowout, the Prada sunnies, the choreo. Baby Beyoncé through and through 😍 pic.twitter.com/wFqPKtdMD6 — anxiety chronic, ass iconic (@lambrinimami) June 19, 2023

Chatter about Carter’s kinky curls has been a debated topic ever since her much younger years. The unnecessary conversation started when she was only two years old after photographers captured her sucking on a pacifier.

In the photo, Carter’s hair was pinned into an updo with a flower placed on the side of her head. While her style was no different from any natural-like updo, a few critics accused her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of not taking proper care of their child’s hair.

Just last year, actress LisaRaye McCoy faced backlash after comparing Carter’s hair to her own granddaughter, who supposedly had “good hair.”

McCoy discussed the topic further during an episode of FOX Soul’s “Cocktails with Queens,” with co-hosts Vivica A. Fox, Claudia Jordan and Syleena Johnson. The ladies read off resurfaced tweets from rapper Saucy Santana, who also criticized Blue’s hair.

In the now-deleted tweets, Santana referred to Carter’s hair as “nappy,” and even compared the then-toddler’s hair to North West — the oldest child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Despite critics’ opinions, many celebs have vocally defended Carter’s hair, including her mother who sang, “I like my baby heir with baby hair and afros” on her 2016 song “Formation.” Another, in particular, was neo-soul singer India Arie after a Change.org petition was launched by an upset woman who requested Jay and Bey “comb her hair.”