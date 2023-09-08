‘This Woman Lost Her Self-Respect’: Kanye West’s Wife Causes Stir in Italy Again, Forced to Wear Pillow to Cover Sheer Outfit After Being Banned for Lewd Act on Boat

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are leaving little to the imagination as they continue to galavant across northern Italy, all the while turning heads with their clothing choices.

Censori, 28, has been a spectacle, as her sheer, form-fitting outfits have left locals dumbfounded by her apparent lack of modesty. Her attire’s see-through and nude tones often give off the illusion that she is naked, stirring criticism from locals who find her wardrobe offensive.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s revealing attire fuels criticism that she lacks modesty while gallavanting across Italy with the rapper. Photos: The Daily Mail

Despite the vocal outrage over her appearance, Censori continues to push the boundaries of Italian fashion norms. Most recently, she was spotted out shopping with the rapper in Florence in more head-turning garb.

She donned another nude outfit composed of sheer pantyhose and a top that almost blended in seamlessly with her skin. She also walked with her arms wrapped around a purple throw pillow placed strategically over her bust and midsection.

Kanye has come under scrutiny for his peculiar clothing choices, too. From walking around barefoot, wearing tights and tops with extreme shoulder pads, to too-loosely fitting pants revealing his hind parts, there has been a constant influx of chatter about him on social media. Many perceive that his unorthodox approach to style may be at the root of Censori’s choices.

I’m begging someone to step in and help this woman pic.twitter.com/5sF11yCSVH — hannah (@dumbandfunn) September 6, 2023

“It feels like Kanye is constantly publicly humiliating his new wife. Every outfit she’s photographed in doesn’t look like a fashion choice, it looks like a test to see what Kanye can get away with. I don’t know man. I just get so uncomfortable when I see new photos of them,” tweeted one person.

“This woman lost her self respect and dignity for the sake of being Kanye’s wife and Kanye is a controlling prideful lustful being, demons have a strong hold on him, God help him,” claimed another person.

In January, two months after settling his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the “My Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist married Censori in a private ceremony. Their union is not legally binding as a marriage certificate has not been filed. The native Australian seems to have mixed business with pleasure, as she also serves as an architect for the Yeezy brand.

This month, the couple was indefinitely banned from patronizing a Venice water taxi company. The two have been accused of engaging in a lewd sex act after Censori was seen photographed by paparazzi with her head seemingly in Kanye’s lap while onboard the vessel.

