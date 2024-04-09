‘LAWD, Tina Really Blew a Good Thing’: Richard Lawson Woos Lady Fans Online as He Shows off New Body Transformation Following Split from Tina Knowles

To let his fans tell it, Richard Lawson has all of the ingredients to whip up something divine without stepping foot into the kitchen. The 77-year-old is currently raking in the compliments on one of his more recent Instagram posts.

Four years after shedding 50 pounds in a drastic physical transformation, the “Poltergeist” actor is showing how he has managed to maintain his slimmer figure. At his heaviest, he weighed 270 pounds.

Fans say Richard Lawson is doing just fine after news of his divorce from Tina Knowles. (Photos: @mrrichardlawson/Instagram, @mstinaknowles/Instagram)

In the April 7 upload, the 77-year-old shared a montage of workout clips that showed him lifting weights in the gym, getting in various forms of cardio under the guidance of a trainer, doing a dance aerobics class, and soaking in a jacuzzi. In the caption, he wrote, “#HappySunday We’re in the kitchen cooking. Stay tuned.”

In response to a fan who said the “kitchen” is their happy place, Lawson wrote, “COOKING UP SOMETHING GOOD.”

Previously, in March 2020, he shared side-by-side selfies that showed a significant difference in his physique. “I didn’t realize that I was as big as I was for as long as I was. I always found some way to justify it until I saw a friend of mine lose 50lbs and looked 30 years younger,” he wrote at the time.

“I decided that it was time for me to live up to a truth that I didn’t even realize I was avoiding, so I put the work in and this is the result,” added Lawson, who noted that he was down to 215 pounds with the goal of shedding an extra three.

Now, like his ex-wife Tina Knowles’ superstar daughter, Beyoncé, he is also gearing up for the third act of his own renaissance, which was also teased in the new post.

In the comments, more fans could not help but shower him with an array of flattering remarks. “That’s some good cooking right there Mr. Lawson,” read one comment. Lawson responded, “serving up a great meal soon.” Someone else said he was “always fine and fabulous!!!” Another person commented, “Lawd, Tina really blew a good thing!!”

After a decade together, it was announced that Lawson and Tina were ending their eight-year marriage in July 2023. The former salon owner filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They began dating in 2013 and tied the knot at the behest of Tina’s granddaughter, Blue Ivy, in April 2015. The marriage marked a second attempt at love for both.

Around the time that news of their split broke, the former soap opera star made headlines for a social media blunder. His public image was temporarily tarnished when fans discovered he liked a number of explicit and pornographic posts on Twitter. His account was disabled soon after the fiasco.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z sent flowers and a pair of cowgirl boots to Bianca Lawson in celebration of her birthday. 💐#ParisTexas pic.twitter.com/wxVsfHJVpL — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) March 23, 2024

The mother of the “Break My Soul” singer was married to Mathew Knowles for 29 years when she filed for divorce in 2009. It took two years for the separation to be finalized. Along with Beyoncé, they are also parents to their daughter Solange.

It is unclear if she and Lawson are still in the midst of their divorce process. However, the end of their union has not divided their once-blended family. Lawons’ daughter, Bianca, was seen supporting the Grammy-winning artist at the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film “Renaissance” in November, and more recently, in March, the “Queen Sugar” actress revealed that she received a special gift for her birthday from the megastar and her husband, Jay-Z.