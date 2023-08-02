‘She Was Def Being Petty Towards Ms. Badu’: Beyoncé Seemingly Claps Back at Erykah Badu’s Shady Post About Copying Her Tour Look During Renaissance Concert

Beyoncé appears to have responded to Erykah Badu’s shady comments earlier this week after she accused the “Halo” singer of copying her style.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the global superstar performed at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts as the 23rd stop on her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour.

While performing the 2022 summer hit “BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS REMIX)” featuring Madonna, Yoncé decided to change up the lyrics and send an extra amount of homage Badu’s way.

Erykah Badu accuses Beyoncé of copying her infamous performance look. (L) Erykah Badu (Pictured: @erykahbadu/Instagram) (R) Beyonce (Pictured: @beyonce/Instagram)

The song’s original lyrics, which highlight iconic Black women in music, include the names “Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’,” however Beyoncé replaced Lizzo and Kelly Rowland’s names with four additional, “Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu.”

Her act was caught on camera and shared by a concertgoer on Twitter. The recording was then re-shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where commenters couldn’t decipher if Yoncé was being “petty,” or trying to diffuse the situation.

“Lol she was def being petty towards Ms. Badu. It has nothing to do with Lizzo’s situation.”

“She showing Erykah respect and love by saying Badu and letting her know its all love. But of course ppl will flip anything into negativity.”

“The queen of shade pays ppl dust.”

“Beyonce needs to hold a class, on how to deal with negativity and social media because I swear she’s literally the goat at this.”

One individual tweeted, “BADU BADU BADU BADU” she said how much homage do you want me to pay????

Earlier this week, the “On & On” neo-soul artist seemingly and publicly called out Beyoncé for imitating her performance wardrobe by wearing large hats with a huge brim attached.

“I guess I’m everybody stylist,” Badu wrote over the top of a photo that compared one of Yoncé’s recent concert looks to an outfit she wore during a stop on her recent Unfollow Me Tour with rapper Yasiin Bey aka Mos Def.

Badu and Mos Def’s summer tour wrapped on July 23.

Once the “Bag Lady” singer’s post hit the internet, she quickly caught wind of some very unhappy Beyhive members. Nevertheless, there were also a few social media users who defended Badu and agreed that her impact inspired Beyoncé’s ensemble.

Though Beyoncé hasn’t directly acknowledged Badu’s comment, it can be inferred that word definitely got back to her — courtesy of her loyal Beehive.