Daphne Joy, Mother of 50 Cent’s Son Sire, Hits Back at Claims She’s Diddy’s ‘Sex Worker,’ Aims to Retain Lawyer Amid Ex’s Fight for Sole Custody

50 Cent ex, Daphne Joy, is speaking out after publicly being named in a lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs and following reports about her son’s dad seeking full custody.

Diddy is at the center of several sex trafficking lawsuits, including one by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr., who claimed that the music mogul drugged him and forced him to perform sex acts with sex workers.

According to Jones’ lawsuit, Joy, the mother of 50’s youngest son, and City Girls rapper Yung Miami both worked for the Bad Boy executive as sex workers and received a monthly fee for their services.

“According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka ‘Yung Miami,’ Jade Ramey, aka ‘Jade,’ and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, ‘Daphne Joy’ who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers,” reads the lawsuit.

The recording artist also shares an adult son, Marquise Jackson, 27, with his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins. Upon hearing the news, 50 Cent — whose real name is Curtis Jackson — decided to seek custody of his 11-year-old son, Sire Jackson, according to Us Weekly.

“Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit,” said a source to the outlet, “50 is going for sole custody of his son.”

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: 50 Cent is 'seeking SOLE custody of his and ex Daphne Joy's son, 11' after she is named as Diddy Sean Combs’s sex worker' in $30million lawsuit filed against Puffy. pic.twitter.com/zjNQhNEnWS — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 28, 2024

Jackson also shared a picture on Instagram with a caption referencing Joy’s alleged sex work for Diddy. The rapper stood under an umbrella in the rain, seemingly a reference to the phrase “when it rains, it pours.”

The post was captioned, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker.LOL Yo this s—t is a movie,” while shamelessly plugging his brands, @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

The 48-year-old “In da Club” rapper reportedly dated 37-year-old Joy back in 2011, but they broke up shortly after their son was born in September 2012.

Joy is a swimsuit fashion designer and OnlyFans model, but Jackson claims he had no idea about her alleged history as a sex worker for the Love Records founder. The lawsuit states that Diddy often “bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend” and that Joy also participated in his “freak-off” sex parties.

Joy initially appeared to be unbothered as she shared a short video of her and 50’s son after eating dinner on March 27 two days after the raid. However, on March 28, she shared two posts detailing how traumatic this has been for her.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit. The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

Over a separate video of her crying, Joy added, “I wouldn’t wish this on any woman. God hears me and that’s all that matters.”

Jackson has been trolling Diddy on and off for years but he has consistently kept at it since “Kiss Me” singer Cassie Ventura sued the “Bad Boy for Life” artist for sexual and physical abuse last November. Ventura accused Diddy of rape, forcing her to have sex with other men, among other things, leading the record executive to settle a $30 million lawsuit the following day for an undisclosed amount. The complaint opened the door to other lawsuits, including the one by Jones, who is also seeking $30 million.

The “Power” executive producer has joked on social media several times that he was making a documentary called “Diddy Do It?”

After seeing the Jones’ initial lawsuit in February alleged that Diddy had secret recordings of sex acts with other celebrities, Jackson offered “top dollar” to any one who had video footage obtained from the federal raid on the music mogul’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles on March 25. The federal Homeland Security agents reportedly confiscated electronics including cell phones and computers during the raid.

“Smh this is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them , you been over there? I don’t go to puffy party’s,” he wrote. Jackson also wrote a post after the raid that said, “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done they don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

Many believe Joy is the root of 50’s longtime beef with Diddy, since she was rumored to be dating the “Act Bad” rapper in 2022. At the time, they were spotted multiple times together at events and on his private jet. Joy once shared a glimpse of Diddy’s back in a photo on her Instagram Story, with, “Happy Birthday to my favorite person @diddy,” written over the image.

“Oh s—t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL,” 50 Cent wrote in the since-deleted post featuring a photo of him and his son, according to Complex. “Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”

Joy replied back, “Please stop doing this to me. I never bother you and I’m an outstanding mother to our son. Can we please just focus on that. Please.”

I understand 50 cent that pain.. imagine diddy sleeping with the mother to your kids 😭😭😭



I don’t wish that to my enemy pic.twitter.com/4rWMA69CJl — Nine (@NINEEEv) March 27, 2024

The two also had a moment of tension back in 2013 when 50 was accused of kicking Joy after breaking down a closet door following a heated argument. He also was accused of ransacking her home while she hid, allegedly causing $7,100 in damages to her Los Angeles condo.

50 took a plea deal to get the domestic violence charges dismissed as he completed three years of probation, 30 days of community service and pleaded no contest to a single count of misdemeanor vandalism, according to TMZ. He was reportedly ordered to turn in all his guns and stay away from Joy at the time. It’s unclear when the stay-away order was dropped.