‘Make Up with Your Oldest’: 50 Cent Shares New Photo of His Youngest Son Sire, Fans Bring Up His  Relationship with His Estranged Son Marquise

Anytime Curtist 50 Cent Jackson shares photos or posts about his youngest son, Sire Jackson, fans remind him about his older son, Marquise Jackson.

Fif and his oldest child have been estranged for years and have made ill remarks about each other on social media. Some would say he even favors Sire over Marquise because of his mother.

50 Cent got blasted for posting a photo of his youngest son while still fighting with his oldest son Marquise Jackson. (Photos: @50cent/Instagram)

On Aug. 14, the rapper-turned-television mogul shared a new photo of his youngest and another boy who had similar hairstyles. Sire wore twists that stopped just past his shoulders, and the other boy had braids.

“Look how big my baby got, SIRE this is crazy he eating that filipino cuisine,” his dad wrote in the caption, referring to Sire’s mother, Daphne Joy, who is of Filipino and Puerto-Rican descent.

“He got big so fast, no that’s still my baby,” 50 continued in the comment section of Sire’s most recent Instagram post.

There were plenty of comments from fans who noted how big Sire has gotten including two who said: “Wow bro! Nephew is growing up fast!” and “Young growing up @50 great job mom and dad!! @daphnejoy.”

But others blasted 50 for not repairing his relationship with Marquise, so he could have his own relationship with his little brother. Some even offered him friendly advice on how he could mend their broken relationship.

“This pic should have been marquis and sire…smh.”

“Do you like Sire more than Marquise?”

“Your kids are a reflection of u so if u culdnt teach and get marquise right that’s on nobody but the father 50cent!. Never give up on yur kids.”

“Don’t beef with him too.”

“Please make up with your oldest son he need your unconditional love in guidance just like your baby boy do! Forgiveness!”

Meanwhile, a few of 50’s supporters claim they understand why he has no relationship with his firstborn.

One said, “Stop bringing up the other child like that’s gone change something he’s loving and showing support to the one that loves him , can’t post and love someone that don’t love you back.”

A second wrote, “His other son could’ve been living the good life but he choose sneakers instead of being loyal to his Father.i know the mother regret being money hungry.”

The “Power” executive producer and his eldest son’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, have gone back and forth, making a number of allegations against each other.

50 has accused Marquise’s mother of receiving plastic surgery instead of purchasing homes and flipping them with the money he gave her. She returned fire by accusing him of having an STD, a rumor started by Floyd Mayweather in 2018. Tompkins has also denied that the Queens rapper was shot nine times in 2000, as documented in his film, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

The “Den of Thieves” actor has admitted that he’s tried to make amends with their son but his efforts were rarely accepted.

In October of last year, Marquise slammed his father for making monthly child support payments of $6,700, totaling $81,000 a year. He claimed that wasn’t enough to maintain his lifestyle living in New York City. The 26-year-old later confessed that he wanted to fix their relationship and offered one month of child support to spend an entire day with his dad.

“Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid Red Yellow Green whatever color he like,” Marquise wrote on Instagram.

That same month, he claimed that he was duped into taking a photo with the son of his father’s longtime enemy, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff.

Marquise later revealed that he was unable to reach his dad, who allegedly blocked him via phone and on social media. Since then, he’s been radio silence on social media other than posting one photo of himself in December.

