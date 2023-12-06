Diddy Will No Longer Sit ‘Silently,’ Says He Plans to ‘Fight’ Amid New Rape Allegations from a Fourth Accuser Who Alleges He ‘Sex Trafficked’ Her at 17

Sean “Diddy” Combs has seen another lawsuit filed against him, and the documents reveal claims that may be the most egregious of them all recently lodged against him.

Diddy has been under fire ever since his ex-partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a 35-page lawsuit against the music mogul on Nov. 16. In it, she talked about enduring almost a decade of mental, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of the former Bad Boy Records founder.

The 54-year-old settled with Ventura within 24 hours after the lawsuit was filed, which opened the floodgates for other alleged victims to follow Ventura’s lead.

Diddy shares statement online amid new allegations he “gang raped” and “sex trafficked” a girl at 17. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Diddy was sued by a second woman named, Joi Dickerson-Neal, who claims Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was in college. Another suit was filed against the artist known as “Brother Love,” by Jane Doe who alleged that Diddy and ’90s singer Aaron Hall forced her and another woman into having non-consensual sex.

Each was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which expired on Nov. 24 and allowed victims of sexual abuse one year to file charges against their abuser. This new suit was filed after the deadline on Dec. 6, but it “only alleges a violation of the state’s gender-motivated violence law.”

In this latest suit, another unidentified woman said that she was “sex trafficked” and “gang raped” by Diddy, former President of Bad Boy Entertainment Holding, Inc. Harve Pierre, and a “Third Assailant.” In the documents, the alleged victim said that the assault took place in 2003, when she was a 17-year-old junior in high school.

The assault started after the alleged victim met Pierre in a lounge near Detroit. Pierre told the alleged victim that he was “best friends” with Diddy, and after calling the executive to prove it, Diddy allegedly convinced the girl to get on a private jet to a New York studio with Pierre and the Third Assailant.

Before they flew to New York, Pierre allegedly smoked crack in a bathroom, where he allegedly forced the alleged victim to give him oral sex. She then traveled with Pierre and another one of Diddy’s associates to Daddy’s House Recording Studio, which was owned and operated by Diddy and Bad Boy. While there, she claims she was given drugs and alcohol.

"Unlike many victims who have come forward after decades, Ms. Doe can prove that she not only met Mr. Combs on the night in question, but was in his studio, in New York City, with him on that night. Remember when viewing these, Ms. Doe was 17 years old." pic.twitter.com/PPjtkGEzGm — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 6, 2023

The alleged victim said due to being inebriated, “she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age.” Diddy would have been around 34 at the time. She alleges that she was “gang raped” by the three men, which started after Diddy allegedly removed her skirt and underwear and proceeded to rape her “from behind.”

Unlike the other lawsuits, the alleged victim shared accompanying photos that show her wearing a jean skirt, and sitting on Diddy’s lap, as well as other pictures allegedly taken at the studio where she was allegedly assaulted. Less than 30 minutes after the latest lawsuit hit the news circuit, Diddy issued a statement on Instagram, denying the allegations entirely.

“Enough is enough,” Diddy wrote, “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick pay day.”

He continued, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth. Sean Diddy Combs.”

Diddy shares statement online amid new allegations he “gang raped” and “sex trafficked” a girl at 17. (Photo: @diddy/Instagram)

Diddy has remained mostly quiet about these previous allegations. This time, he shut off the comments on his post to avoid reading criticism online. But it was to no avail as the statement has been reshared all over social media.

Users appear to be shocked as more and more allegations have come forth in the last few weeks. Some say there are one too many allegations for Diddy, including one who said, “No remorse still..let it go guy we all heard that the Diddy parties were fire now the lights have come on ….Be a man Brother Love.” Another wrote, “Diddy bop ur self-right into the courtroom room sir !!”

While this is Diddy’s fourth lawsuit in less than a month, it is also Pierre’s second.

Pierre, who also goes by the stage name Joe Hooker, was named in a lawsuit as someone who used his “position of power to groom and sexually assault his former assistant.” The suit also claimed that others who worked under Bad Boy looked the other way as it was happening.

Jane Doe’s lawsuit will be heard in court after Judge James E. d’Auguste ordered a hearing on Jan. 12, 2024.