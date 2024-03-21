‘Clowning Black Intelligence In Our Face’: Candace Owens Faces Backlash After Revealing She Married Her White Husband Because He Matched Her IQ

Conservative activist Candace Owens spoke candidly about a mirage of topics including Black America and her interracial marriage after claiming Trump was better for Black Americans.

Owens is a Trump supporter, who has been critical of Black Lives Matter, and she once said that Black people are the “most murderous group in America.” During her appearance on “The Breakfast Club” on March 21, host Charlamagne Tha God questioned her about her opinionated views about the Black family because of her marriage to a white man.

After Owens complained about liberals, “false feminism” and “anti-man” feminists ruining society by fracturing the Black family, Charlamagne noted that she was married to a white man.

“I want to go back to something you said earlier, ‘cuz I know a lot of people hear you say, ‘Well Candace, you’re speaking a lot about, you know, the Black family but then you married a white man. Dr. Umar would have a huge problem with that. You familiar with Dr. Umar?” he said.

Dr. Umar is a Pan-Africanist who is infamous for his condemnation of interracial marriage. After Owens said she was unfamiliar with his argument, Charlamagne explained that Dr. Umar, “feels Black men should be with Black women” to grow economic wealth for Black families.

The conservative political commentator responded by bringing up the case of Loving v. Virginia, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that resulted in ending laws that banned marriage between people of different races. Owens mistakenly referred to the case as Virginia v. Love.

In 1958, Mildred and Richard Loving were arrested for getting married in violation of the law. It's because of their case (Loving v. Virginia) that the Supreme Court ruled that laws prohibiting interracial marriage were unconstitutional! LOVE wins!#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/lQn3d0iTuL — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 14, 2021

“It’s always very interesting to me to hear this paradox of Black people who will make an argument that, you know, the system is racist and then also make an argument like this,” she replied. “Which is essentially making an argument for the Supreme Court to revisit Virginia versus love and basically say that Black Americans and white Americans shouldn’t be marrying.”

Owens went on to say that she married her white husband, George Farmer, because he was intellectually compatible with her.

“For me personally, I never thought of my husband as a race. It’s, it is very interesting to me that I see people go, ‘She’s, she’s married to a white man.’ I look at my kids I’m not like, ‘Oh my kids are mixed.’ I married the person that it made the most sense for me to marry. I have a mind that is just, you know, if you even knew half the things that I’m thinking about — the stuff that I’m read reading, just go go go go go all the time.”

She expressed how difficult it was to find a partner that “was a challenge to me, you know, the challenge that I needed,” continuing, “Um, whether you want to say, an academic challenge, whatever it is.”

Candace Owens explains why she married a White man 👀



"People tend to marry based on their I.Q" pic.twitter.com/VApXG2wjGF — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) March 21, 2024

Owens continued rambling on that she read that “people tend to marry their IQ.”

“Which is interesting,” she explained. “You think, like if you see two Black people together, ‘Oh it’s cuz they are two Black people,’ but actually they, they are probably better matched based on their IQ.”

She added, “I fell in love with my husband just because I think he is one of the most brilliant people ever, you know.”

Instagram users reacted to a clip of the interview, and they dragged Owens for her comments. “She hates herself and her people,” replied one. “A Versuz with Dr. Umar is needed,” replied another user. One user asked, “So it was hard finding a black man to match your IQ?”

“She basically said black men were too dumb for her so she married a yt man,” echoed another. “She clowning black intelligence in our face. Wow!”

However, a few could relate to her sentiment. One said, “Candance is essentially saying that she only dated men who were intellectually compatible and intellectually stimulating to her…. Theres nothing wrong with that,” while another wrote, “Her husband, her choice, HER BUSINESS‼️ Bye. In response to criticism that she was talking down on men from her own community, one person said, “She said her husband challenges her mentally. She Didn’t say black men don’t. And that’s ok.”

Owens’ entire interview is available now on YouTube.