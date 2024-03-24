‘He Has Such Great Genetics’: Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Plot to Make Odell Beckham Jr. Her Next Child’s Father Revealed as Report Claims Socialite Yearns for a Baby With Great Genes

Reality star Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering expanding her family, but she’s not looking to do so with her former billionaire ex-husband, Kanye West. The SKIMS founder, who already shares four children with West, is interested in exploring a different gene pool—her rumored boyfriend, Odell Beckham Jr.

Life & Style reports a purported insider close to Kardashian said she would love to have a kid with the free agent NFL wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. (left) is a prime candidate to be the father of the next child of Kim Kardashian (right), a new report claims. (Photos: @obg/Instagram, @kimkardashian/Instagram)

“Now that the cat’s out of the bag and they’re going more public with the relationship and things are feeling solid, Kim’s starting to plan a future with him,” the outlet reports its unnamed source said.

“She wants another child, and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell,” the source added. “He has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be. She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!”

Social media was quick to weigh in on this idea of a Kardashian/Beckham child.

“She saw her kids play ball and was like hell naw. Find me an Odell lmao,” one person tweeted.

Another person wrote, “Isn’t this the plot of ‘Get Out’?”

One X user was blunt, writing, “That’s an insane statement lol.”

Another posted a GIF that seemed to say what many ballers are saying, thinking about all of the other athletes who were caught in the Kardashian universe.

Beckham does come from good stock.

His mother, Heather Van Norman, was a student at Louisiana State University (LSU) when she discovered she was pregnant with him while training for the 1992 Olympic track and field trials.

Despite being with child on campus, during her time at LSU from 1991 to 1993, Van Norman excelled as an All-America track athlete. Remarkably, even after becoming a mother, she played a pivotal role in leading the Lady Tigers to five national championships.

Her contributions also helped secure two NCAA indoor titles and three consecutive NCAA outdoor titles for her team. By the time Heather graduated in 1994, she had earned six All-America honors and clinched three NCAA titles as part of relay teams.

She was the head track coach at Tulane University (2002 to 2012) and Nicholls State University (2012 to 2017).

Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr. was also an athlete at LSU as a running back on the football team from 1989 to 1992. While he did not go on to the NFL, his guidance and enterprise spilled over to his son, who has an estimated net worth of $40 million. These days, Pops has a luxury beard care brand called Odell Beckham Brands, a company that manufactures, promotes, and sells beard wash, cream conditioner, oil, styling balm, and wax.

If Kim K and ODB came together and had a child, they would create quite the blended family.

Kardashian has four children with her ex-husband, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

Beckham is also a parent. He has a son, Zydn, 2, with former girlfriend Lauren Wood.

The source who shared “The Kardashians” star’s secret desires also let another cat out of the bag. There may be another motivator driving the California native’s urge to have another child — Bianca Censori, Ye’s new wife.

She allegedly wants to have a child before her ex and his new flame do.

“Kim doesn’t want to scare Odell off, but she’d love to get this in motion because she wants to beat Bianca and Kanye to the punch!” the person said.

Kardashian nor Beckham have confirmed that they have been in talks to have children.