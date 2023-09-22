‘Kim K Ain’t Got Nothing on You’: Odell Beckham Jr.’s Ex Shares Cryptic Message Amid Rumors About Him ‘Hanging Out’ with Kim Kardashian

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. is making headlines off the field after his ex-girlfriend Lauren “Lolo” Wood, the mother to his son, shared a cryptic message following rumors about Beckham being connected to Kim Kardashian.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s ex shares cryptic message on social media following Kim Kardashian rumors. (Photos: @obg/Instagram; @kimkardashian/Instagram)

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the former “Wild ‘N Out” girl shared a series of selfies with a caption that read, “Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the process.”

Many Instagram users complimented Wood on her “beautiful” eyes and blond hair in her comments section. Although her message wasn’t aimed at anyone in particular, several raced to bring up the 42-year-old Skims founder.

“Kim K ain’t got nothing on you.”

“I’ll wipe the floor w Kim just so you can walk on a clean surface.”

“Big L for Obj and It don’t stand for Lolo.”

“ODELL FUMBLED I WONT !!!!!!!! Mannnnnnnnnnnnnn.”

Hearsay about a possible love connection between Kardashian and Beckham, 30, sparked earlier this week after People magazine and other outlets confirmed that the two had been “hanging out.”

Both social figures share a few mutual friends in common and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has attended a few football games when Beckham played for the Los Angeles Rams. She reportedly took her and Kanye West’s son, Saint West, to a game to celebrate his seventh birthday back in December.

Beckham and the socialite also were spotted in photos from Mike Rubin’s annual all-white party on the fourth of July.

odell beckham jr needs to stay away from kim kardashian and focus on my fantasy football team — Kate Schroeder (@futurecoolgirl) September 20, 2023

Despite rumors that the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was Kardashian’s next love interest, sources close to the pair told TMZ that they are just friends.

The reality star has been single for quite some time since finalizing her divorce from the “Graduation” rapper last November. The former power couple was married for six years and in addition to Saint, they also share 10-year-old North West, 5-year-old Chicago West, and 4-year-old Psalm West.

Nearly nine months after their split, the mother of four found herself in a romantic fling with comedian Pete Davidson, which reportedly didn’t last longer than nine months.

Meanwhile, Beckham and Wood, 30, were an item for four years before reportedly calling it quits. They went public with their relationship in 2019 and welcomed a son together, 1-year-old Zydn Beckham, in 2022.

Although they are no longer together, they appear to have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship. For her birthday this past March, OBJ shared a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram, where he tagged their child’s personal page. In the caption, he described her as a “dope momma” and expressed his gratitude for all she’s done for their little family.

It is currently unclear what caused their breakup, but sources told TMZ that they parted ways at the beginning of the year.

But this wouldn’t be Kardashian’s first time dating an NFL player. She dated former New Orleans Saints player Reggie Bush from 2007-2010.

A few years back, Beckham also was rumored to be romantically linked with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. However, they both refuted the chatter.