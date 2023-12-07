Taylor Swift Says She Left the Country for a Year and Nearly Lost Her Career After Kim Kardashian Leaked Kanye West Phone Call, ‘I Didn’t Trust Anyone’

Taylor Swift was just named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, and in an interview with the outlet, the “Bad Blood” singer doubled down on her feud with Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Swift was infamously interrupted by West during her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Viewers watched as the rapper walked onto the stage, took Swift’s microphone, and announced that Beyoncé had one of the “best videos of all time” for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It),” despite Swift winning the award for her song, “You Belong With Me.”

Taylor Swift left) claims Kim Kardashian (right) leaking a tape of her giving her consent to Kanye West’s lyrics about her caused her to leave the country after she was called a “snake.” (Photos: @taylorswift/Instagram, Entertainment Tonight screenshot/YouTube)

Years later on his 2016 single “Famous,” West referenced Swift and claimed that he had her blessing to do so. He raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b—h famous.”

Swift denied that she gave West permission, but Kardashian leaked a recording of her conversation with West seemingly giving her consent.

The 33-year-old later revealed that she never permitted West to refer to her as a “b—h” in his lyric, as reported by Billboard.

Swift told Time that the leaked tape was a “frame job” and suggested that Kardashian edited the tape. She also claimed she had moved out of the country and isolated herself to escape the drama.

“Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me,” claimed Swift. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before,” Swift continued, “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

.@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued. I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to… pic.twitter.com/kAgIIcPI1f — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2023

Fans quickly weighed in on the Time article after The Neighborhood Talk shared Swift’s comments on Instagram. Many were not as sympathetic.

“Nah you tried to victimize yourself and Kim said NOPE! I was just starting to like Taylor but now I remember why I don’t,” wrote one fan. “Her career was taken from her….says the woman, who is now a billionaire from said career,” noted another fan, prompting another to reply, “The yt woman drama of it all. Her career was fine then and fine now. Pls.”

According to Forbes, Swift is worth more than a billion dollars. Her latest concert tour, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which is set to earn her more than $900 million, also became the subject of a movie.