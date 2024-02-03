Video Shows Jacquees Partying with Trey Songz In Dubai Before His Dreads Were Ripped Out During Alleged Scuffle

It seems that two of the young kings of R&B are at war.

The internet exploded when rumors emerged about singers Jacquees and Trey Songz fighting in Dubai ahead of their performances in the Middle East. Those rumors seemingly were confirmed when the “B.E.D.” singer took to social media with photo proof.

The two musicians appear to have been friends for years and coincidentally had scheduled performances on the same weekend. Songz reportedly performed at a sold-out show on Feb. 1 at Black Club, Soho Garden, and Jacquees performed on Feb. 2 at BLU Dubai.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Jacquees wrote, “F–k Trey Songz. Can’t come back to Atlanta this n–ga came in the club and said I got on a que fit lol whole time n—ga hatting!!”

He further explained that Songz was “dancing” and introducing himself before he complimented him and things allegedly went left. “… That love be fake and this n–ga pulled out my dread. …. You over wit in the A every show we there from the A to NC to Florida all that sh-t.”

Jacquees & Trey Songz beefing in Dubai. Jacquees has banned Trey Songz from Atlanta 😳 pic.twitter.com/bK5YnOiRPA — KING 👑 (@Splashystackss) February 2, 2024

His post featured an image that showed five strands of the singer’s mid-back length hair on a table for his 5.8 million followers to see.

Jacquees then posted a video of him blasting the “I Need a Girl” hitmaker for attacking him because of a local girl who worked at the location where they were staying.

“I want the world to know this … Period. This n–ga came in the club talking about rape. F–k you talking about rape for,” he questioned in the 45-second clip, which has also since been deleted. “Then you come outside the club and swing on your ‘lil brother.”

Jacquees continued to chide Songz about fighting him over a woman who was either working with or in the company of “the workers.” The singer then panned the camera to a group of hotel workers dressed in black pants, and white shirts, with long black ties and suspenders, mocking them just as much as he is mocking the Virginia crooner.

“Chris Brown the GOAT,” he added, before admitting he further berated Songz in text messages sent to him.

The 29-year-old also called Songz a “rapist,” referencing the multiple allegations leveled against the “Neighbors Know My Name” singer.

In another video taken while on Instagram Live, Jacquees says without mentioning his foe’s name that he realized that just as sure as he is one of God’s children, Songz, with all of his demons, is one too. Adding, “He did it.”

He also suggested that Songz fails to receive bookings in the United States therefore he performs in other countries such as at last month’s Juicy Festival in New Zealand.

It’s still unclear how the altercation between Jacquees and Songz began, but video footage shows the two dancing together to Somali music before things turned physical.

Right before Jacquees and Trey Songz fought they were turning up to some Somali music 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/cNHquxfhed — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) February 2, 2024

Many on social media believed the same thing but hated that Jacquees aired their business out online and then brought God into the conversation.

Aww s—t now he about to go on one of them Nicki Minaj rants for days,” one persona said in the comments of Livebitez’ Instagram post.

“How you hanging with n—gas that you knew was the devil but you gods child,” another said. One X user posted, “Lmaoo jacquees and trey songz physically fighting is probably the funniest thing I heard today.”

How Trey Songz crew pulled up on Jacquees at the club pic.twitter.com/J9sOvVqvqP — Prosecco Papí (@Proseccoriqo) February 2, 2024

Recently, Songz had one of those sexual assault allegations where he is named as the perpetrator dismissed.

In June 2023, a woman identified as Jane Doe accused the singer of exposing her breast without consent during the “Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz” event at a Connecticut casino in 2013.

The allegation, initially communicated in a demand letter to the singer in 2022, escalated into a formal lawsuit in summer 2023. In her original letter, she sought over $5 million in an out-of-court settlement, but, faced with non-compliance, she proceeded with a civil suit.

Kevin Liles, Atlantic Records, and Songz’s production company were also implicated in the unnamed woman’s complaint. The legal saga saw amendments to the complaint in July and September 2023. A third amendment was filed on Dec. 29, 2023, days before New Year’s Eve.

Each time, the singer responded with a motion to dismiss, arguing that the statute of limitations had expired, a claim the judge ultimately agreed with based on the law and upheld.

This incident marks a recurrence, as Songz had previously faced a sexual assault lawsuit in November 2022, involving an alleged rape in 2016. However, the case was dropped due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The “Foreign” singer also faced allegations that he sexually assaulted someone in Vegas in 2021. Detectives investigated the incident and decided not to prosecute him in connection with the allegations.

Las Vegas Metro Police said in a statement, the force “has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed.”

Earlier this year, in 2024, yet another woman using the alias Jane Doe filed a complaint asserting that she had originally had a “consensual” relationship with the R&B singer, but that changed after refused him.

The woman says in her lawsuit that Songz transformed into a “savage rapist” in March 2016, stating that he forcibly engaged in anal intercourse despite her repeated pleas to stop.

In her claim, she sought $20 million in damages.

Songz’s legal team intervened, successfully having the suit dismissed on the grounds that California’s statute of limitations is limited to two years. Consequently, any actions occurring after March 2018 were deemed beyond the legal timeframe, absolving Songz of liability.

Jacquees appears to be siding with the woman accusing Songz and despite the online chatter, he was still able to make it on stage and perform his hits like “At the Club,” ft. Dej Loaf.”

Due to popular demand, Songz will return to Black Club on Feb. 3. for another encore performance.