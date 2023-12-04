The BeyHive Pulls Out Its Spy Gear and Zooms In on Beyoncé’s Film Scenes to Discover the Name of Her Apparent Upcoming Hair Care Line

The BeyHive doesn’t play when it comes down to Beyoncé news. After the debut of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” fans have started to dissect it scene by scene, making a hair-raising discovery.

According to the prying eyes of her fan base, during a scene where her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson is doing Blue Ivy’s hair, a few bottles of hair products are strategically placed in the camera’s view. The logo on the bottles read, “Cécred,” a play on the singer’s name and the word “sacred.”

One person posted the screenshot, and others chimed in saying they saw it too.

“I peeped too. It’s the only thing I was paying attention too during that scene that I hearing baby blues voice,” a comment read.

The fans dug deeper and found the trademark for the name.

According to public documents, the application was filed on June 16, 2022, by attorney Kelly Phair McCarthy, and has not yet been assigned to an examiner.

The new brand will be more than just hair care that promises to promote hair growth, but also electric hairstyling tools, hair brushes, hair combs, accessories, hair jewelry, silk scarves, bonnets, turbans, etc.

She also is to have products under the brand in the beauty and cosmetic space, submitting trademark applications for micro-needle dermal rollers, scraping apparatus for gua sha therapy, lasers for cosmetic treatment (for the scalp and hair), candles, jewelry boxes, pillowcases, bed sheets, towels, all-purpose carrying bags, cosmetic cases and bags, and more.

The company that is listed on the application is First Hawk Street LLC., a company that also trademarked Sacred Science, Sacred Bey, Bey Ritual, Cé Cred, and The Science of Ritual.

One person noticed that there was a dispute with another company over the name “The Science of Ritual.”

After fans zoned in and determined that a hair line was on the way, some begged that it be affordable.

“Please be $15-$20 max per item cuz,” one tweeted.

Another remarked, “Beyoncé is a marketing genius,” while others marveled at the genius of the BeyHive, writing, “Oooh the Hive investigative skills are top mf tier I totally missed that.”

Starting a hair care company is not too farfetched for Beyoncé for two reasons. First, her mother had a thriving hair salon in Houston, which was the destination for early Destiny’s Child rehearsals. The other reason is the “Halo” chart-topper is a shrewd businesswoman with her finger on the pulse of what makes money.

According to Nielsen, the Black hair care and cosmetic industry brought in $2.29 billion in 2022, a small portion of the $7.42 billion made by all beauty and skin care purchased by Black Americans.