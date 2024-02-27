Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiancé Dennis McKinley Denies Throwing Shade at Her Soon-to-Be Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia Following Divorce Filing

Days after Porsha Williams announced plans to divorce her multi-millionaire husband Simon Guobadia, fans on social media are speculating that her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley is throwing shade at her, using her daughter to relay the message.

The co-owner of “The Original Hot Dog Factory,” an Atlanta hot spot, posted a photograph of his baby girl Pilar, aka PJ, flexing with $10,000.

In a picture posted on Monday, Feb. 26, the 5-year-old with braids hanging long, dangling longer than her heart earrings, can be seen holding two banded stacks of cash. Her father wrote the caption, “She know her daddy get to it.”

Pilar Jhena’ McKinley, daughter of Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams, helps her dad stack currency. (Photo: @workwincelebrate/Instagram)

Immediately many of his 310,000 followers started to comment on the image, suggesting he was throwing shots if not at her mom and stepdad, but at the chaos the divorce could bring to the household.

“Whatchu say Dennis? You’re a US citizen and your money clean!” someone commented.

“Lmao Dennis said we tf good over here baby. Count it up dennnnn PJ,” one person wrote in the comment section, while another wrote, “Lol oh the shade.”

McKinley, whose Instagram account is “@workwincelebrate,” replied to critics, stating that he was not trying to be slick “Y’all gotta chill. No shade here. PJ just learned how to use the money counter. SMH,” he said.

Porsha announced her relationship with the founder and CEO of Detroit Equities, a private equity firm, in 2018, just a month before revealing her pregnancy. She and McKinley later announced their engagement in September of the same year. However, it was called off in 2020 due to McKinley’s infidelities.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star has spoken highly of her and McKinley’s great co-parenting relationship in more recent years, which played out on her special, “Porsha’s Family Matters.”

While appearing on “Watch What’s Happening Live” in June 2023, she said, “It’s going great, it really is. Yeah, we live near each other. Our relationship is good.”

An instance of Porsha and the co-creator of NYAK Cognac setting aside their differences for the sake of their daughter occurred last year when they both attended PJ’s first ballet recital. The mother shared a video on Instagram from the event, showcasing her ex, her husband Simon, her mother, Diane T. Williams, and her sister, Lauren Williams, all in attendance.

While Simon was prominently featured in the video, the “RHOA” star reiterated her commitment to establishing clear boundaries regarding PJ’s relationship with her father. She expressed her willingness to allow PJ to foster her own connection with her dad without interference or attempts to create a broader extended family involving her current husband, her former boyfriend, and other members of McKinley’s family.

Porsha said "Simon & Dennis are committed to my happiness & being supportive co-parents to PJ" -DIABOLICAL pic.twitter.com/qidz5hmrbZ — Aqua Queen (@blkrosiepie) May 11, 2021

But by the second month of this year, some changes were in the wind. On Feb. 22, just three days before their 15-month wedding anniversary, Porsha filed to divorce the Nigerian businessman. The split coincides with news of Simon’s potential deportation due to his reputed history of committing fraud and overstaying visitor visas, which has resulted in a string of unsuccessful attempts at naturalization.

This will be the “Dish Nation” host’s second divorce. Her first marriage was with former NFL football player, Kordell Stewart. The two met in 2009, married in 2011, and were divorced in 2013. Stewart took to then-Twitter to reveal that he was filing for divorce at the time.

Her current husband has also taken to social media to address his marriage but took a different approach. Instead of throwing shots at anyone or breaking any news, he simply said “Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce Is Final.”