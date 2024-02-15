‘I Am Not Your Enemy, I’m Not Your Friend Either Though’: Kanye West Addresses Shaq Telling Him to ‘Man Up’ and Rumors Taylor Swift Had Him Removed from Super Bowl Seats

Kanye West wants everyone to know that he is not at odds with Taylor Swift or Shaquille O’Neal, despite headlines that suggest otherwise.

The rapper has taken full advantage of his access to social media to speak his mind. On Feb. 14, West took aim at reports that claim his decade-old feud with Swift has been renewed after he name-dropped her on “Carnival,” a song featured on his and Ty Dolla $ign’s new album “Vultures 1.”

The project was released on Feb. 9, just two days before he and his wife, Bianca Censori, attended the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas last weekend. Also at the game was Swift, who is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift continues to be a topic of discussion for Kanye West 15 years after he interrupted her MTV VMAs speech. (Photos: @taylorswift/Instagram, Gotham/GC Images)

Multiple reports claimed that the country-pop star had the Yeezy founder removed from Allegiant Stadium. The two artists have been at odds since 2009, when West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards to declare that “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” singer Beyoncé “had one of the best videos of all time!”

Tension between the two grew when West featured a life-like wax figure of a naked Swift and other celebrities in bed with him for the “Famous” music video. And again in 2016, when Kim Kardashian leaked a recorded phone call of Swift telling West that she was fine with the video concept, the “Cruel Summer” singer claimed the “manufactured frame job” led her to temporarily leave the country and almost cost her her career.

However, the controversial entertainer says that reports of his experience at the NFL showdown were the complete opposite of the speculations. “When I said that I’m the new Jesus b—ch I wasn’t even thinking about Taylor Swift that was a whole line before but I appreciate the free promo Lil Wayne actually mentions Travis [Kelce] on Vultures 2,” wrote West in his post.

He said that “Vultures 1” is a work of positivity and triumph, while noting that he and his family — children and ex-wife Kardashian included — endured a challenging 2023 in the midst of him being called to task over anti-Semitic rhetoric.

West also made sure to mention that he has been banned from hotels and restaurants, as well as kicked out of companies, in the wake of comments spurring outrage from the Jewish community. He continued, “This reminds me of the mistreatment of my people because of the color of our skin.”

The Chicago native then wrote, “Remember I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter bough her masters behind her back she and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell out tours and movies also, I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful to all Taylor Swift fans I am not your enemy,” he continued. “I’m not your friend either though lol.”

Before finally declaring, “I didn’t get kicked out of the Super Bowl we left out seats to go to YG’s box and see different friends.”

He also used the end of his post to address O’Neal. The former Los Angeles Lakers player was critical of West after he shared a post expressing gratitude to those who weathered the media storm surrounding his life and businesses over the last two years.

The multi-platinum-selling artist even aimed at the founder of Authentic Brands Group. Salter, Jamie Salter, who works closely with O’Neal, who was appointed President of the company’s basketball division, and has a controlling interest in Reebok.

“Dov Charney is my brother and me and my wife’s business partner … When Jamie Salter and everyone else wouldn’t take my calls, he let me sleep at his factory. Dov Charney, Jonah Hill, and Jon Rafman are three people who inspired my apology,” wrote West.

In December, the Yeezy CEO apologized to the Jewish community, saying, in part, that he never intended to cause harm with his words.

Shaq just went off on Kanye West on Instagram in a now deleted comment



"who cares stop b*tchin and snitchin. i kno u saw me at the super bowl i was waiting for u to say something smart. man up. nobody wanna see u cryin man up lil boy" pic.twitter.com/MvyQOdTzrk — SOUND (@itsavibe) February 13, 2024

The NBA champion, however, felt that the rapper was sharing unnecessary information. In the comments of the post, Shaq wrote, “Who cares stop b—chin and snitchin[g]” as well as “I know u saw me at the Super Bowl I was waiting for u to say something smart Man up. Nobody wanna see [you] cryin, man up lil boy.”

Instead of firing off a scathing response, the mega-producer chose to extend an olive branch. “Oh and to Shaq I grew up looking up to you I would love to hang with you and Jamie sometime Jamie Salter is like a father figure to me the media may control the narrative but the people have spoken,” West wrote.

O’Neal has not provided a rebuttal but this isn’t his first social spat with Ye. In a since-deleted post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, West called out Salter, who happens to be of Jewish descent, and accused the basketball champion of “bullying” Kyrie Irving following anti-Semitic controversy in 2022.

“Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter,” the “Gold Digger” rapper wrote at the time. “Jamie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said ‘Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights.”

Even then Shaq warned him to tread lightly, posting, “Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye West ‘I got more money than you, so why would I listen to you’ take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother.”