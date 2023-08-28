Taylor Swift Seemingly Reignites Decade-Long Feud With Kanye West, Fans Tell Her To ‘Get Over It’

Pop star Taylor Swift threw some playful shade at rapper Kanye West over a decade after he notoriously interrupted her speech at the MTV VMA Awards.

Viewers at home famously remember Ye climbing on stage and snatching the mic to say, “Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” during Swift’s acceptance speech. Although she spent years opening up about the humor and embarrassment she felt during the viral moment, it appears that she is still laughing about it now.

Kanye West (L) interrupts the acceptance speech from best female video winner Taylor Swift (R) at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn (UNITED STATES ENTERTAINMENT)

During a recent stop on her The Eras Tour in Mexico, Swift took the audience down memory lane as she made reference to moments in her career when she felt supported the most by her loyal fanbase. As she begins to share what some of those moments were the crowd begins chanting, “Taylor, Taylor, Taylor.”

“That is the loveliest and best way to be interrupted, just people chanting your name,” she told the audience at Mexico City’s Foro Sol stadium before looking down at her piano.

She giggled before adding, “It’s really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know.”

While many were also making jokes, a few fans on social media were confused by Swift, accusing her of looking for clout and implying that the country starlet will never let it go.

“Why, shade now when that was 2009. Why try to make that relevant. It makes no sense.”

“she’s the queen of holding grudges, she needs to build a bridge and get over it.”

In 2009, a young Taylor Swift won the award for Best Female Music Video for “You Belong With Me” over Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” visual. During her acceptance speech, West hopped on stage and snatched the mic to declare the wife of his “Watch the Throne” collaborator, Jay-Z, should have originally won the award.

After calling Bey’s visual “one of the best videos of all time,” he seemingly handed the mic back to Swift, who stood shocked off to the side.

“Oh, Kanye,” Beyoncé mouthed while seated in the audience as the crowd began to cheer.

Swift was previously accused of throwing shade by sharing other social media posts about the “best Jam of all time.” In 2013, she tweeted, “Two VMA nominations!! If you vote and get us one, I promise to keep a firmer grip on the mic this time.”

The two songwriters reunited at the Grammy Awards in 2015 and stopped for a photo op.

After having to relive the moment over and over due to media and press coverage, the Donda School founder dropped his 2016 single “Famous,” in which Swift was outraged about his line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b—- famous.”

On her 2017 track, “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift hit back, criticizing West’s “titled stage” experience during his The Saint Pablo Tour. She sings, “I don’t like your little games/ I don’t like your tilted stage. The role you made me play/ of the fool/ No, I don’t like you.”

West has apologized on more than one occasion for what took place. The following year, the Grammy-winning artist and producer confessed that the viral moment was the beginning of him being “blackballed” on radio stations. He admitted that he didn’t get much air time back then, which got to his head and triggered a mental breakdown.