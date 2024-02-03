Tisha Campbell’s Ex-Husband Duane Martin Has Found Love Again with New Fiancée Three Years After Messy Divorce  

Duane Martin has a new beau following his tumultuous divorce from actress Tisha Campbell. Martin took to Instagram to show the world his new model girlfriend and fiancée with a video on Feb. 3.

Tisha Campbell’s ex-husband, Duane Martin, reveals he recently proposed to model, Ashley Jones. (Photos: @ashleymariejones/Instagram)

According to the post’s caption, Martin and the young woman, model Ashley Marie Jones, are engaged. The 58-year-old actor’s video features Jones in various shots, including at modeling shoots, sailing on a boat, and at a Smokey Robinson concert as well as a Beyoncé concert. The video originally was shared by Jones on her Instagram page in December.

He wrote in the caption, “She said YES Meet my fiancée God don’t make people like her in 3s She’s rare She’s a heart opener Her spirit is cherry I’m hugging gratitude tight @ashleymariejones.”

Jones also shared a video post on her Instagram page writing, “This moment is surreal… Wow, 2.2.24. A birthday surprise! Y’all, I’m a fiancée!!!… To such an amazing man. I value our love; it’s at high altitude, high frequency, and filled with lots of laughter @duane_martin.”

The video shows the two in a helicopter ride over the city when Martin proposed. Fans online suspected Jones shared the post from his page since the video shared from his page features mostly clips of her at work and with friends.

“If this is true, she definitely posted this. Where are the pics with him and her,” said one person, while other social media users began bringing up the “Above the Rim” star’s ex and how much his new fiancée resembles her.

One said, “Let’s start shaming men for getting younger versions of their first wives the second marriage,” and another added, “We don’t care about your love life! Doing our girl the way you did. I hope she milk you for everything you took our girl for. Oh, congratulations not.

A fourth person offering advice to Jones quipped, “Girl guard your pocket book…Did I say that out loud.”

Martin and the “Uncoupled” actress were married for more than 20 years before announcing their breakup back in 2018. The former couple share two children; 22-year-old Xen Martin and 14-year-old Ezekiel Czar Martin.

Tisha Campbell Accuses Ex-Husband Of Poor Communication Regarding Their Young Sons https://t.co/b04cetkzKC pic.twitter.com/xtm53zaJle — HYPE+ (@ComedyHype_) December 12, 2018

Their divorce took two years to finalize, and Campbell — who had changed her name to Tisha Campbell-Martin after getting married — dropped Martin from her last name.

Campbell was happy to have her own name back following the divorce and announced the name change on Instagram.

“Ok, so I just got my divorce decree. I know that took forever, and I just went to the Social Security office, and I changed my name back to Tisha Campbell,” she said. “On my dad’s birthday. Nonetheless.”

Campbell claimed that Martin was physically abusive to her during their marriage, and she filed a restraining order against him in 2019. The “Little Shop of Horrors” star said in an affidavit that Martin choked her on Easter in 2016.

“On Easter morning 2016, there was an argument between Duane and I that ended with Duane using my neck to slam me against the wall, choking me in our bedroom,” said the affidavit. “I immediately got quiet and walked down the stairs to the kitchen.”

The “Martin” actress also claimed that her ex left her without any money when they separated and accused him of hiding money. “No one knows that but I had nothing in the bank. Nothing,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2020. “I had maybe seven dollars to my name, and I was scared. It was like I was starting all over.”

Campbell has not yet commented on the engagement.