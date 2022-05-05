‘Hi Tisha Campbell-Gina Waters’: Tisha Campbell Reveals She’s Legally Dropped the Last Name Martin Two Years After Her Divorce from Duane Martin Was Finalized

It’s been nearly two years since Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin finalized their divorce. The former couple married in 1996, and split in 2018, after 27 years of marriage. They share two sons, Xen, 20, and Ezekial, 12, but there was one last thing still tying her to their union.

On Thursday, May 5, the “Martin” star opened up about her divorce in a celebratory Instagram post. She said she finally obtained the divorce decree and legally restored her maiden name.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Tisha Campbell-Martin attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

“Ok, so I just got my divorce decree. I know that took forever, and I just went to the social security office and I changed my name back to Tisha Campbell,” she said.” On my dad’s birthday. Nonetheless.”

After mouthing the words, “I’m so happy,” the New Jersey native added, “I’m Tisha Campbell. Hello, nice to meet you.”

The 53-year-old continued in the caption, writing, “Nothing else to say. My dad was the post and said, ‘My baby girl is back. Best birthday gift ever.’ Awwww dad! BTW Hey #instagram Can you help me out and change my name pleaseeeee?”

Fans in the comments were overwhelmed with joy celebrating that Campbell officially took back her name, including one who said, “That’s the only name that ever stuck in my head. Been a fan since Rags to Riches.” Many welcomed the acting vet back to the name that landed her roles in “School Daze,” “House Party,” and more.

“YAAAASSSSS! WELCOME BACK, MAMA! YOU DESERVE!!!!”

“Allow her to re-introduced herself.”

“That’s right your name is powerful queen!”

“Congratulations! That’s your name and brand—keep it.”

“HELLO, Tisha Campbell….MISS CAMPBELL cause I’m nasty!”

Others noticed the massive smile on Campbell’s face as she spoke and “the happiness in her voice.” But a handful brought up her most notable role as Gina Waters on the ’90s sitcom “Martin.”

One individual wrote, “Hi Tisha Campbell-Gina Waters.” Another said, “I NEVER referred to you as “Martin” no shade but I met and fell in love with the brilliance and talent of Tisha Campbell!! That’s never gonna change!”

Tisha Campbell-Martin (& Duane Martin) at "The Nutty Professor" premiere (1996). pic.twitter.com/Dk9ti6k3DO — Clitaurus (@Epithymia__) November 29, 2021

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin’s messy divorce proceedings lasted for two years after she filed in February 2018. Initially, both parties requested spousal support, with Campbell claiming her estranged husband made more money than presented in court docs. In 2019, she filed a restraining order against the “Bel-Air” star, alleging years of physical abuse by Martin. Their divorce was finalized in December 2020, according to People. The “All of Us” stars will share joint custody of their youngest son, Ezekiel, and split all costs for his education and health care.