‘You the Reason the Show Gone’: Tisha Campbell’s Tearful Reflection of ‘Martin’ Set Backfires as Outraged Fans Bring Up Her Relationship with Martin Lawrence

Tisha Campbell‘s latest video is giving fans nostalgic memories after she visited the old set of the sitcom “Martin,” in which she starred as the character Gina.

But things went left in her comment section after fans brought up her sexual harassment lawsuit against the show’s lead star, Martin Lawrence.

The hit 1990s sitcom featured actors Lawrence, Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tichina Arnold and Thomas Mikal Ford. Campbell got teary-eyed while recalling when she and Arnold used to eavesdrop through the wall of Ford’s dressing room at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

Fans blame Tisha Campbell for the end of “Martin.” (Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images )

“This is where we filmed the “Martin” show,” she said as she noted the dressing rooms the actors used.

“Me and Tichina, we always listened in when Tommy… we would always take — like cartoons — we would take glasses and try to listen to see what Tommy was up to,” she laughed. “And we put it to our ears and put our heads to his wall, because he was always on something sneaky, so we would tease him.”

“And all he would say every single day, ‘F—k you, Tisha and Tichinia!’ … Oh my God, I’m tearing up, but in a good way,” Campbell said.

“Martin” ran for five seasons on Fox before ending in 1997. The ending came after Campbell filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Lawrence and the show.

Campbell alleged the “Bad Boy” actor would grope her during love scenes and repeatedly subject her to unwanted sexual advances. She also claimed Lawrence was verbally abusive to the cast and accused him of “repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse and related threats,” but he vehemently denied those allegations. The matter was eventually settled out of court.

They later resolved their differences years later and reunited in 2022 to celebrate the “Martin” show’s 30th anniversary.

Let’s just be happy Martin and Gina made up because that sexual harassment lawsuit was the end to one of the greatest shows of all time. Should of been 10 seasons of Martin not 5 https://t.co/NXY5wmDaF0 — Rare Cartier (@Biggscooley) February 2, 2018

“Memories flooding back like crazy,” Campbell wrote in the caption for the video before tagging Lawrence, Arnold, Payne, Garrett Morris, who played Martin’s boss, Stan Winters, Kim Fields, who starred in a 1992 episode, and other actors.

Fans reacted negatively to the post after it was shared by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram.

“But ummm you the reason why the show ended,” replied one. “You why the show got cancelled!! Martin will never be the same since Thomas Ford gone aka Tommy,” added another. “Girl gone, you the reason the show gone.”

“You’re the reason why it ended. I can’t stand her,” replied one fan. Other fans loved her nostalgic post and thanked the actress for the video. “Thank you for this trip down memory lane,” replied one. Another wrote, “So much history!! Love it!!”

Campbell also described the first time she went to Universal Studios with ex-boyfriend Lenny Kravitz. His mother Roxy Roker was starring in “The Jeffersons” with Sherman Hemsley, but Campbell didn’t know that Roker was Kravitz’s mother before they went to the set.