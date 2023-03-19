‘Must Been Thinking Bout Her Ex’: Tisha Campbell Shows Off Her Boxing Skills, Fans Joke She ‘Should’ve Used Them Hands’ on Duane Martin

Tisha Campbell is showing fans she has a few moves — in the boxing ring that is.

Early in her career, between rehearsing lines for films and TV shows, Campbell was listening to LL Cool J and practicing her jabs with her boxing coach, Terry Clayborn.

The mom of two recently shared a throwback video of herself in the ring on Instagram, dated May 3, 2000.

Tisha Campbell shows off boxing skills. (Photo: @tishacampbellmartin/Instagram)

The caption for the post reads, “It’s throwback Thursday y’all. #brickcity forever Miss ya coach @terryclayton Proud Product of my dad! And big ups to @llcoolj I would play Rock the Bells would get me hyped before sparred salute!!!”

Campbell’s post attained over 643,000 replays with over 2,900 comments. Fans of the “Martin” alum were quite impressed and even suggested that Campbell should have used her boxing moves on her ex-husband, Duane Martin.

“Dwayne done pissed her off. Something happened before she took them lessons.”



“Letting that n—a Dwayne know don’t f–k with me.”



“She must been thinking bout her ex cheatin husband Dawane.”

“You should’ve used them hands on your cheating ex husband.”



Campbell filed for divorce from Martin in 2018 after two decades of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation, and finalized their divorce in 2020.

Duane Martin really left Tisha Campbell with $7 to her name… pic.twitter.com/UP1rhNqeAk — ʙᴀᴍʙɪ ɪs ʙᴇɪɴɢ sᴋɪɴɴᴛᴀᴅɪᴅ ᴀʟɪᴠᴇ (@IMNOTK3VIN) December 10, 2020

That same year, the singer accused her ex-husband of hiding $50,000 from her during their marriage. She also did an interview with Kevin Fraizer for “Entertainment Tonight,” where she revealed she was left with seven dollars to her name after parting ways with Martin.

“Nothing, no one knows that but I had nothing,” Campbell confessed. “Nothing in the bank, nothing. I haven’t told anybody that I didn’t have anything and that everything was taken.”

According to a TMZ report from 2019, Campbell filed a restraining order against her then-estranged husband for abusive behavior.

“Duane started physically, emotionally, and mentally abusing Tisha at the start of their marriage in 1996,” the outlet exclusively wrote.

“As for why she’s speaking out now… Tisha says ‘I can no longer live in fear of retaliation … the need [to] press criminal charges for his acts overshadows the embarrassment of making his crimes against me public through this report.’”

Campbell and Martin share two sons together: 21-year-old Xen and 13-year-old Ezekiel Czar Martin.

The “My Wife and Kids” actress isn’t the only female who has negatively spoken out about Martin.

His “All of Us” co-star LisaRaye McCoy blames him for the demise of her marriage to former Turks and Caicos prime minister Michael Misick.

She claimed Martin introduced her ex-husband “to different women and women that we actually knew as friends and associates.”

McCoy and Misick were married from 2006 to 2008.