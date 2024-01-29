Erykah Badu Seemingly Shades ‘Disrespectful’ Fan’s Low IQ as He Drops Several F-Bombs and B-Words During Bizarre Live Chat

Erykah Badu is back to trolling social media users after finding herself in a conversation that was shared on X Spaces amid the dizzying feud between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

The singer was summoned by Minaj’s fans on Jan. 27 for a senseless dialogue where she was asked about her back and forth with DJ Akademiks, casting spells, and her kinship with rapper Azealia Banks — who hates Minaj — after Badu’s phone number and those of several other celebrities were doxxed online.

Erykah Badu calls out social media user for having a low IQ. (Photo: @Erykahbadu/Instagram)

The chat began with one of the hosts, Le Kid, asking, “You still beefing with DJ Akademiks?” “I don’t have a beef with anybody,” she responded.

When asked what she meant by not having “beef” with anyone, Badu quipped, “I don’t. That’s what I mean. You didn’t hear me?”

Last August, Akademiks went on a rant about his disdain for the neo-soul singer. The Twitch personality seemingly was still upset about a six-year-old interview where she clowned him for what she said is his resemblance to Jerry the mouse from “Tom & Jerry.”

“I’ve never f—ked with Erykah Badu after she came on my show and she was trying to be funny. B, I don’t f—k with you after that … B—ch you an old a— hoe who just keep getting f—ked by these young n—gas,” Akademiks said during a Twitch livestream in a scathing and emotional release of his frustrations about being roasted.

After that tirade, Badu ended up launching a special line of her viral incense, which is said to smell like her. Elsewhere in the chat, she offered to send Le Kid and his friends a few cases but the offer was met with hesitation. “I’m kind of scared to give you my address. You be doin’ voodoo and s—t,” said the host. Badu suggested he get a P.O. box so “I won’t put no curse on you.”

She called him dumb in 5 different ways without him knowing. That’s a real southern day for you. https://t.co/9THX3W8diE — The Freaky Frog! (@CoochieBeating) January 28, 2024

The chat subtly turned into a battle of wits when the four-time Grammy winner spoke about her fondness for Banks. The controversial artist recently spoke out, again, about Minaj unleashing an angry tirade in response to being dissed by Megan on “HISS.”

“She need to watch her mouth when she speaking on the queen of rap and I’m not even playing,” Le Kid said about Banks. “Who is the queen of rap again?” asked Badu. He responded, “B—h, you know who — I mean, my bad.”

“It’s all right … I understand. It’s the IQ,” quipped the “Better Call Tyrone” artist. Additional jabs that she seemed to take included her stating, “B—h is an endearing term where I’m from. … Endearing means it’s a loving gesture.” As well as calling out the host for thinking that she was from London and not Dallas, Texas.

“I don’t have an accent, though. I have a Southern accent, so how could you think that?” Le Kid would go on to again call her a b–ch, to which she said, “That’s two b–ches.”

Reactions to the awkward conversation included an X user who wrote, “She called him dumb in 5 different ways without him knowing. That’s a real southern day for you.” Another posted, “I’m still catching up and YALL… The Barbz allegedly doxxed Erykah Badu phone number bc she liked a Megan picture and told her to get on Twitter live!?!”

Singer Victoria Monet was doxxed, and the gravesite of Megan’s mother, Holly Thomas, who died in 2019, also was revealed. But Badu fans are still stuck on the host’s “disrespectful” banter toward her.

A few others added, “I couldn’t imagine lacking decorum like this. Erykah is that n—’s elder and he just dropped like 30 f bombs & called her a b—h several times,” and “Nah this whole thing is disrespectful. What is the end goal here?”

Others, however, noted that Badu may have been sneakily revealing that she is siding with fellow Texan, Megan, who hails from Houston, as the brewing rapper beef continues to be a dominating topic on social media.