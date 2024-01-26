Happy 67th Birthday, Jenifer Lewis: Here Are 10 Films Where the Mother of Black Hollywood Played the Black Mom We All Grew Up with

Veteran actress Jenifer Lewis celebrated her 67th birthday on Jan. 25, and for as long as fans can remember she often plays the outspoken woman in Black films and television series.

Jenifer Lewis arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

As a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, she has showcased her range and complexity portraying various strong motherly figures in various films and TV shows.

After getting her start on Broadway stages in the late 1970s, viewers watched the singer-turned-actress in small roles on “Murphy Brown,” “In Living Color,” “Sister Act,” “Sister Act: 2: Back in the Habit,” “Poetic Justice,” and more. Many also recall her playing Will Smith’s Aunt Helen on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and the voiceover character for Aunt Spice in “The Proud Family” animated series.

Lewis has also utilized her powerful presence as a mom in “Dead Presidents” and lent her comedic skills in several Tyler Perry films as well as Pixar’s “Cars” franchise.

She has also been a longtime advocate for mental health as someone who suffers from bipolar disorder, which she revealed in her bestselling memoir, “The Mother of Black Hollywood.” It was named 2018’s Book of the Year at the National Book Club Conference.

In honor of her 67th trip around the sun, here’s a collection of movies or series featuring the Jenifer Lewis as your favorite motherly figure.

Black-Ish (2014-2022) Lewis played Grandma Ruby for eight seasons on ABC’s “black-ish,” which aired its final season in 2022. She played Anthony Anderson’s outspoken mother, who wasn’t afraid to share her opinion about various topics. She’s witty and sarcastic, but viewers love her authenticity and the laughter she brings to her character. After joining in 2014, she began a series regular and in 2016 she was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series for her performance. All seasons of “Black-ish” are available now on Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV.

Think Like a Man (2012-2014) Lewis brought that same laughter and witty banter with her to work with Tyler Perry. The two have worked together on a few films over the years, including “Meet the Browns,” and “Madea’s Family Reunion.” But she had a recurring role in Perry’s movies “Think Like a Man” and “Think Like a Man Too.” She played Loretta, the overbearing and protective mother of her only child, Michael, played by Terrance J. Both movies are available now on Netflix and Apple TV.

Poetic Justice (1993) Lewis also played a no-nonsense mother of rapper Tupac in this film. As Annie, she often stayed on her son’s case about taking care of his responsibilities as a single father. The film also stars Regina King, Janet Jackson, Joe Torry, Maya Angelou, Michael Colyar and more.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) As Zelma Bullock, mother of young Anna Mae, who becomes Tina Turner in the Angela Bassett-led film, Lewis was skeptical of her daughter being charmed by local musician Ike Turner. She loved the idea of Anna Mae adding income to the family household but had mixed feelings about her work and personal relationship with Ike. This movie was Lewis’ first time playing a mother. “Now, I’m the Mother of Black Hollywood, but when they called, I was like, ‘Tina Turner’s mother?’ Because I’m only two years older than Angela,” she told People in 2023. This movie is available on the Disney+ app, as well as Apple TV and Amazon.

The Princess & The Frog (2009) Although Lewis wasn’t able to flex her vocals in those films, she did give viewers an earful as Mama Odie with songs like “Dig a Little Deeper.” Mama Odie, known for her whimsical spells, quirky behavior and forgetful memory, lives in the heart of the bayou in Louisiana. She’s blind but has so much wisdom and help from her eccentric belongings and seeing eye snake, Juju. Lewis reprised her role along with the film’s returning stars, including Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana and Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, for the revamped Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride at Disneyland and Disney World’s Magic Kingdom set to open later this year. In the new version, Mama Odie will joke with guests as they go along their journey, after she shows a special display of her magic.This movie is also available on the Disney+ app, as well as Apple TV and Amazon.

The Brothers (2001) This entertaining classic features Lewis as Louise Smith, the mother of a daughter (played by Tatyana Ali) who enjoys life, and a son (played by Morris Chestnut) who is secretly a hopeless romantic. She separated from their father, her ex-husband, when they were young, but no one can forget the hilarious confrontation between her and their father after he brought his new wife to his ex-wife’s house for a family gathering. The adult kids had to intervene after their mother let off one too many “hoes” after a few drinks. The film is available on Amazon.

Girlfriends (2002-2006) Of course no one can forget the loud and domineering mother of Jill-Marie Jones’ character, Toni Child. Toni was sometimes embarrassed by her mother, Veretta Childs, who developed a drinking problem after Toni moved away from their family farm in Fresno, California, to live the luxurious life in Los Angeles as an adult. Viewers recall the season 5 series episode where Veretta came down early to visit Toni and berated her for sleeping in bed without a bra. Veretta’s alcoholism put a strain on their relationship but they continued to work on mending their relationship in her adult years. Lewis and Jones later reunited on “black-ish” during season 6 in 2019, along with the other cast members Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, and Persia White. All eight seasons of “Girlfriends” are available now on Netflix.

Not Easily Broken (2009) Lewis steals nearly every scene she steps into as the boisterous mother-in-law of Morris Chestnut’s character, David. He’s doing the best he can with the circumstances he’s been dealt as he works to start his own construction company and coach a boy’s little league team. The passionate husband of Taraji P. Henson’s character, Clarice, has dreams of becoming a father and continuing to serve his community full of young “criminals,” as his wife and mother-in-law see it. Clarice often takes advice from her jaded mother despite battling unhealed trauma from her failed relationships and marriages. But a car accident and shifting affections test the couple’s bond and later bring them back together closer than ever. The film from Bishop T.D. Jakes also stars Bill Duke, Kevin Hart, Niecy Nash, Maeve Quinlan, and Wood Harris.

Nora’s Hair Salon (2004) Get some serious laughs from this independent comedy-drama that highlights neighborhood drama, juicy gossip, and the occasional fighting. Lewis plays Nora, a sassy stylist and salon owner who manages a team of diverse beauticians in Los Angeles. She keeps a close eye on everyone, including her new employee, played by Tatyana Ali, and her abusive boyfriend, played by Bobby Brown, and another employee, portrayed by Tamala Jones, who dreams of joining show business. The independent film also features cameos from her dear friend Whitney Houston and New York emcee Lil’ Kim. In the place where friends become family, many seek refuge and recovery, but sadly Nora passes before the end of the film. Will they continue her legacy and sell her hair care products from her salon or let Nora’s salon dreams die?

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) Lewis also played Marguerite Coleman in “The Preacher’s Wife,” who had strong opinions about the connection between her daughter, Julia, played by Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington’s character, Dudley. She comes to visit for the holidays and doesn’t hold back as she gives her daughter advice about her marital struggles with her husband, a character portrayed by Courtney B. Vance. The film, also starring Loretta Devine, shows Lewis and Houston having more than a few honest and necessary mother-daughter conversations. Movie lovers can watch on Apple TV and Amazon.