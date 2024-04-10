‘You F—g Idiot’: Jenifer Lewis Sparks Controversy After Saying Donald Trump Will Put Black People In Camps If Re-Elected

The upcoming presidential election has everyone voicing their opinion about various candidates, including beloved actress Jenifer Lewis, who warned Americans that not voting could result in Donald Trump being re-elected.

The “Black-ish” star also compared the twice-impeached ex-president to the former Chancellor of Germany, Adolf Hitler, during an interview on the SiriusXM radio show “Mornings With Zerlina” on April 5.

Hitler was responsible for the deaths of at least six million Jewish people throughout Europe at concentration camps built for genocide. Lewis believes Trump would put Black people in camps if he won the 2024 election.

Jenifer Lewis (left) says twice-impeached ex-president Donald Trump (rants) would put Black people in camps if re-elected. (Photo: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Trump was impeached for asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019 to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter in an effort to hinder Biden’s chances in the 2020 election. Trump used $400 million in aid to the country as leverage with his request. He was impeached a second time after inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol that resulted in the deaths of five people. However, both times the Senate found him not guilty.

Lewis advised voters that sitting home while doing nothing instead of getting out to vote would result in Trump being re-elected.

“We do nothing. We sit on our couches. ‘Oh, I don’t believe in voting.’ You f—king idiot,” said the 67-year-old Mother of Black Hollywood.

“If that man gets re-elected, as soon as he takes the oath, he will have generals walk down the steps of the Capitol,” she added. “He will take a hammer and break the glass where the Constitution is, and he will tear it up in our faces, and say, ‘Now, I’m the king of the f—king world. You will bow down, b—hes.'”

“He will punish everybody that didn’t vote for him,” Lewis continued, shouting that she knows “what mental illness looks like. That mania is unstoppable!”

“See, this motherf—ker is Hitler. He didn’t come to play. That motherf—ker will have us in camps,” she added. “Because we sat our fat a—es on the couch. Because we were complacent and spoiled and rotten and mad.”

The iconic "Mother of Black Hollywood," actress, singer, dancer & author @JeniferLewis joined @ZerlinaMaxwell on the show for an invigorating conversation about what is at stake in the 2024 election & more!



Listen here: https://t.co/T5VEuE9UmU pic.twitter.com/7FwPrVHjmk — Mornings With Zerlina. (@ZerlinaMornings) April 5, 2024

Many social media users agreed with Lewis about Trump, who has a history of racist behavior and embraced far-right figures while president. The disgraced former president also targeted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and tried to have her ousted from the investigation she’s leading into his alleged voter fraud in Georgia.

“Preach! Everyone needs to hear it and fully understand the dire situation we’re in, even having him on the ballot,” replied one X user. “American society suffers from him having a spotlight. He and maga exhibit unacceptable societal behavior. Never be the same again if he’s elected again.”

“YES MA’M! Say it loud and often,” added another.

Other users said they would be voting for Trump. “It’s time for all Americans to unite behind the only person fighting for them and their country. #Trump2024,” replied one. “Calm down. It’s gonna be fine. Don’t worry I’ll vote. I’ll vote for Trump,” added another.

Lewis added that she thinks white folks are scared because they are becoming a minority, and certain ones will do “everything they can” to rid the country of Black people and Brown people.

“The world is Brown,” she said. “And they’re gonna do everything they can to stay in those gated communities, not pay taxes, and put those n—ers in their places. And get those w—tbacks out of this country. We own this b—ch.’ Well, guess what? You will not win.”

"Black people don't want to fight you, all we want to do is feed our children and be equal." – @JeniferLewis



Listen to the iconic "Mother of Black Hollywood," actress, singer, dancer & author Jenifer Lewis in conversation with @ZerlinaMaxwell: https://t.co/T5VEuE9UmU pic.twitter.com/PMkncmaVAT — Mornings With Zerlina. (@ZerlinaMornings) April 5, 2024

Incidentally, during his time as president, Trump implemented his “zero tolerance” immigration enforcement policy and separated thousands of babies and children from their parents at the Southern border with no tracking process.