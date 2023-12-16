Tiffany Haddish Announces Tell-All Book After a Year of Two DUIs and Losing a Spot on Kevin Hart’s Comedy Show

Comedian Kevin Hart has officially rescheduled his “Kevin Hart & Friends” comedy concert at Lucas Oil Live in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The show that was set for Dec. 15 now has been delayed to the summer of 2024. While no reason has been given for the abrupt schedule change, many suspect it had to do with Tiffany Haddish, who was listed as a special guest, and has since faced more legal trouble over a second DUI arrest.

Kevin Hart postpones Dec. 15 comedy show without special guest and longtime friend Tiffany Haddish, following her second DUI arrest. (Photos: @kevinhart4real/Instagram; @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

The Philadelphia native, who is super protective of his Hartbeat Brand, reportedly will do his stand-up show solo. However, he had representatives post the announcement online to be shared with fans who may have purchased their tickets already.

“The two Kevin Hart shows originally scheduled on December 15, 2023, at Lucas Oil Live have been rescheduled to June 22, 2024, at 7 PM & 10 PM,” said a statement on the WINStar website, “The rescheduled shows will feature Kevin Hart, while special guests Tiffany Haddish and Chelsea Handler will be rescheduled for a separate date that is to be determined.”

According to the post, “All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date and times” and “refunds will be honored for those who are unable to attend.”

(Photo Courtesy of WINStar.)

Fans on social media are suspicious about the postponement, including many who blame Haddish, pointing at her two DUIs in the last two years as the reason.

Some debated on whether Hart was right to let her perform, while others suggested he should extend the same grace that others have extended to him.

“Did he get removed when he left his 2 friends for dead and he fled the scene after his DUI crash? Just asking,” one person in the comments of one post asked. Another person wrote, “He should understand most.. since he also likes to wrap cars around trees.. TF.”

In 2013, Hart was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in Los Angeles and received three years probation. He was ordered to pay a small fine and attend alcohol education classes, as reported by CBS News.

A few critics said Hart was all about “his money” and “doesn’t care about friendships.” But others believe the postponed date and Haddish’s removal was just business.

“The people in the comments are ridiculous that Man has given her so many opportunities and pretty much is the reason why she has the platform that she has today,” one person commented, adding, “Kevin Hart is very big about his brand and as a boss or a manager he has every right to sever ties with someone that has multiple instances That impact their brand.”

Haddish’s removal from the “Hart & Friends” line-up follows a court order from a Georgia judge that prohibits her from consuming alcohol or using illegal drugs.

The judge made this decision in early December after her second DUI arrest in the past two years. Prosecutors had requested this action, citing concerns about the terms of her bond related to charges in California the previous month.

Comedian & actor Tiffany haddish arrested for DUI once again in Beverly Hills after falling asleep behind the wheel pic.twitter.com/t4wPiiItoi — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 24, 2023

The “Girls Trip” actress was arrested on Nov. 24 after police received a report about an individual “slumped over” sleeping in her Tesla in the middle of the street. This incident follows her first DUI arrest in Georgia on Jan. 14, 2022, when she was apprehended for falling asleep in a car after smoking weed.

While Haddish might not be booked on Hart’s tour, she still appears to be on her hustle and bustle.

Around the same time, news of her removal from his concert hit the blogs, the author revealed the cover and title of her second book, “I Curse You With Joy,” on the X platform. Haddish released her first book, “The Last Black Unicorn,” in 2017.

One X user replied to her announcement, “Life is like roller-coaster! You keep picking yourself up! You are real going through life’s ups and downs, but you always lead by example! Use little setbacks as launching pad for new heights! We love you!”

My second book, #ICurseYouWithJoy, is coming out on May 7th, 2024 in hardcover from @DiversionBooks and audio from @Dreamscapeaudio! Pre-order now wherever books are sold, and head on over to @People for an exclusive first look at the cover: https://t.co/5VncfuAZf0 — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) December 13, 2023

Hart and Haddish have been friends and comedy partners for years after meeting at the Laugh Factory, where they both worked on a sketch-comedy show called “Comedy Playground.” In fact, the “Night School” stars often speak of the time Hart once loaned Haddish $300 because she was sleeping in her car and did not have a place to stay.

Hart shared the story on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” in 2018, saying he gave her what he had on him at the time.

“In my pocket, I had $300. I was like, ‘Yo, here. I don’t know what your situation is, but hopefully this can do something for you in this time. Because I feel like you’re not telling me something,’ ” he recalled.

Haddish later said in an interview with Vanity Fair that she got a room at a motel called the Snooty Fox. She said she stayed to take a shower, nap, and write out a list of her goals, including getting an apartment. She later paid Hart back, though he returned the money back in one of “her wig caps.“

The two were able to joke about it while doing a press junket for their movie.

Haddish’s new book is currently available for pre-order and is set for release on May 7, 2024. According to Page Six, the actress was also a no-show at The Ice House, where she was expected to perform in Pasadena, Calif. on Dec. 13.

Patrons reported waited two hours watching other stand-up comics before they “gasped with anger and disappointment” when told that Haddish, “couldn’t make it.”