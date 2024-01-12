‘Your Daddy Ain’t Got No Money’: King Harris Hits Back at Folks Who Call Him a Privileged ‘Silver Spoon Baby’

T.I. and Tiny‘s son King Harris clapped back at critics who said he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Harris was chatting with fans on Instagram Live on Jan. 11, and he had words for trolls leaving negative remarks in the comment section.

Harris began by saying “I’m my father’s son” and the hood didn’t raise him. As he spoke, fans left comments such as, “Your dad made you famous” and “Just like your mommy and daddy pay for your s—t,” prompting the 19-year-old aspiring rapper to get defensive.

King Harris claps back at critics saying he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. (Photo: @the_next_king10 / Instagram)

After one fan called him “broke,” Harris raised his arm to show off his expensive wristwatch and said, “I go Shedeur. I go Shedeur,” a reference to Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders showing off his iced-out watches during games.

“Anytime y’all n—s try to make me mad, I’ma just hold my wrist up,” he said as he showed his wristwatch to the screen. “And I know y’all gonna say, ‘Ughhh … he’s uh showing off his money. He’s godd-mn tryin’ to put it in our face, n—a.’ I’ll put in your f—kin’ face n—a.” He continued, “I’ma give you a reason to hate, n—a. I’ll put it in your motherf—kin’ face, n—a. Ya hear me?”

Harris went on to say that he didn’t care that it was his father’s money he was showing off.

“I don’t give a f—k whose money you think it is,” he continued. “I don’t give a f—k if you say ‘daddy’s money.’ Your daddy ain’t got no money.”

The aspiring rapper went on to say he was trying to kick it and be “Kumbaya” with his fans before he responded to one individual about going go-karting that evening.

One fan replied, “You a cornball” while another brought up Harris’ teeth. Harris was dragged on social media for his pearly whites last year after he got some dental work in Colombia. “All that flexing is beTEETH US. We don’t care about a watch niqqa.”

T.I’s son King shows off his new teeth 🦷 pic.twitter.com/q0BMnY8SNn — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 17, 2023

After another fan commented on people talking about Harris either being rich or poor, he replied, “Hey, bro, listen. I don’t give a f—k what they say,” he said as he flashed his watch on the screen again. “Say what the f—k you want about it. You can say this Magic Johnson’s watch, I don’t give a damn. It ain’t on your wrist.”

Harris went on to say he was buying land first after a fan asked if he’d bought a house. He also claimed he was going to build “a whole godd-mn community” before calling out trolls and telling them to get a plan. One fan replied, “silver spoon baby.”

After one fan said, “This is hella entertaining,” Harris replied, “That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m here. I’m entertaining.”

Harris told his fans to “enjoy life” after one asked if he had ever used a gun. “Y’all too violent,” he cautioned.

His remarks arrive days after he was publicly criticized for his lackluster performance at a local high school in Atlanta, where kids laughed at him.