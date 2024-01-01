Fans Demand Tiny Stop ‘Making Excuses’ for Son King Harris’ ‘Bad Behavior’ After Singer Comes to His Defense Over 2022 Waffle House Incident With Short-Order Cook

Before 2023 wrapped, singer and reality TV star Tameka “Tiny” Harris wanted the world to know the truth about her hot-headed son. While enjoying the Charlie Wilson concert just outside of Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Dec. 30, the Xscape member took to Instagram Live to share that her son is actually a “good guy” who gets into conflict with people only when they start with him first.

Talking to her over 7 million fans, Tiny wanted to explain a few things about her eldest son with rapper T.I.

Tiny Harris slams rumor that T.I. is not the biological father of her son, King Harris. (Photos: @majorgirl/Instagram; @the_next_king10/Instagram)

“King be standing on business … all the time,” she said. “He’s a good guy, though. One thing about King, though, he don’t start no s—t. He don’t run from no s—t, but he don’t start no s—t.”

She later said that she wished everyone would have known the details about his 2022 Waffle House incident when he got into an argument with the short-order cook because his order was messed up.

The incident gained widespread attention when the then-17-year-old, in a profanity-laced rant about the service, not only jumped onto a counter but also threatened to fight and “pistol-whip” one of the employees.

His father addressed the incident on social media, saying that he and the Nepo baby’s uncles talked to him about his behavior, saying, “We were perplexed by his necessity to go back and forth with the short-order cook.”

“I didn’t understand why he felt he needed to stop what he was doing to engage someone who’s at another level of life,” the Grand Hustle chart-topper said.

In Tiny’s weigh-in on the incident, she said people don’t know that the man threw her son’s food on the floor after he asked him to fix it, ending her remarks with “Anyhoo, that’s my baby.”

Social media responded to her defense of her son, with many saying she enables his actions as a mom.

“Stop making excuses for his bad behavior,” one person wrote. A fan of their VH1 reality show, the “T.I. & Tiny: Family & Friends Hustle, commented, “You’ve been condoning his bad behavior since he was a child. Did you forget you had a TV show, and we seen it with our own eyes?”

Another observed, “And that’s why he’s the way he is. Tiny should love her son but hold him accountable when he’s wrong. And he was straight wrong being disrespectful towards her and his father.”

Of all the Harris children, King seems to be the only one constantly in the headlines. He recently made the news for almost fighting his parents at an Atlanta Falcons football game when they teased him about being born with a silver spoon in his mouth, disputing his projection of a hood image.

The blond-dreadlocked teen is not the only one of the Harris kids people are talking about. The youngest daughter, little Miss Heiress Harris, has been capturing hearts left and right lately. First as a featured singer in the Essence Christmas Children Choir concert and the other day singing Rihanna’s part during her dad’s performance of the 2008 smash “Live Your Life” during the 20th anniversary of “Trap Muzik.”