Black & Streaming: From Columbus Short In ‘The Bargain’ to Kevin Hart In ‘Lift,’ Here Are 10 Black Movies and TV Series to Watch This Weekend

We’re back, and welcome to 2024. Last year was full of great movie and television series releases, including closing out the year with the big reveal of the new movie “The Color Purple.” The film has a stellar cast, including Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, and Whoopi Goldberg, the latter of whom worked alongside Oprah Winfrey in the first 1985 film.

Fans have been talking about the film for weeks, as well as the other details about the actors’ mistreatment on set. Winfrey has shut down allegations of any heated tension amongst the cast behind the scenes but many online seem to believe tthat’s just a front.

Comedian Kevin Hart has also had a busy few days since Katt William’s explosive interview where he made accusations about Hart’s lack of sold-out comedy shows, among other things. Putting the drama to the side, Hart has been busy promoting his crime thriller new film, “Lift.”

As for series, enjoy all six seasons of the “This Is Us” family cast, as well as a new episode of the original Peacock series “Found,” which focuses on looking for missing people of color.

Check out ABS’ first list of what to watch weekends for 2024:

Destah

A Violent Man (2019) Actor and former NFL running back Thomas Q. Jones plays Ty Matthews in the murder mystery drama. Struggling with his longtime relationship and making ends meet as a MMA fighter, he encounters a reporter telling his comeback story. After spending an intimate night together, the woman is found murdered and he becomes the prime suspect.

Ex Games (2013) A male attorney’s extramarital activities get him in trouble after his wife plans a scandalous revenge plot after catching him in the act with another woman. Hell has no fury like a scorned woman, but has she gone too far and done the unthinkable?

Black and Privileged (2018) Enjoy this three-part series about when low-income families move into a thriving black community in Chicago, making a group of middle-class Black folks uncomfortable.

Jamie Foxx Presents Laffapalooza (2003) Before he became an Emmy-winning actor Jamie Foxx was known to make audiences laugh with his comedy. Back in 2003, he took a trip to Atlanta to showcase the hottest comedians performing in the country during a comedy special. Viewers get to hear jokes from Foxx himself as well as Lavell Crawford, Corey Holcomb, Sheryl Underwood, Bill Burr, David Alan Grier, and many others.

The Bargain (2023) The life of a naive law student and wife begins to unravel after she realizes she was tricked into signing a postnuptial agreement. The movie stars actor Columbus Short as the main star.

HBO Max

The Color Purple (2023) To watch the full movie, you’ll need to go to a movie theater. But for those looking for background information on the new musical adaption of the 1985 film, “Oprah and the Color Purple Journey” will take you behind the scenes and on the set of the film that was released on Christmas Day. Viewers can also watch an exclusive conversation with a star of the film, Taraji P. Henson, who played Shug Avery. Oprah Winfrey will reflect on her role as Sophia in the first film, and talk to more stars of the new film, such as H.E.R., Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, and Colman Domingo.

Hulu

Waiting to Exhale (1995) Actor Forest Whitaker directed this classic and iconic film based on Terry McMillian’s novel about four women and their relationships with men. The star-studded cast includes Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston, Lela Rochon, Loretta Devine, Gregory Hines, and more.

Netflix

Lift (2024) Comedian Kevin Hart removed his funny hat to play a more serious role in this action-packed film from director F. Gary Gray. He plays Cyrus Whitaker, the mastermind of the heist party in the movie that draws comparisons to other heist films such as “Set It Off” and “The Italian Job.”

This Is Us (6 Seasons) NBC’s leading hit drama “This Is Us” sparks debates around the world after highlighting a black child who was adopted by a white family. It was no easy task growing up in a household as the only Black person, but there was lots of love, compassion and reflection going on in this blended family. A few of the main cast members include Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Niles Fitch and the late Ron Cephas Jones.

Peacock