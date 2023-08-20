Actor Ron Cephas Jones, Who Played In ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Paid In Full,’ Dies at 66; Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and More Pay Tribute

Emmy-winning acting veteran Ron Cephas Jones has passed at the age of 66. He is well known for his roles in films like “A Raisin In the Sun,” and “Paid In Full,” as Ice, along with series such as “Luke Cage,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime” Truth Be Told,” and “This Is Us.”

Jones’ cause of death is due to his “long-standing pulmonary issue,” according to a rep’s statement that was released to the media confirming the news.

Celebrated actor and “This Is US” star Ron Cephas Jones passes away at 66. Here are childhood photos of him and his mother. (Photos: @cephasjaz/Instagram)

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” read the statement. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

The New Jersey native is survived by his daughter, fellow actress Jasmine Cephas Jones, who won her first Emmy award the same year her father won his second for “This Is Us.”

Ron Cephas Jones (right) and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (left) have become the first father and daughter duo to win Emmy Awards in the same year. (Photo: @cephasjaz/Instagram)

He most recently ended his tenure as Sterling K. Brown’s biological father, William Hill, in the ABC series, which concluded in May 2022.

Brown and many other acting vets shared their condolences, noting how kind and generous of a person Jones was and is.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright.” he wrote on Instagram. “Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

This hurt deep!



Rest in peace Cephas. Rest in peace William.



He portrayed death so beautifully on screen, so to know it’s happened in real life is actually heartbreaking #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/31RNG4Xsg6 — tobí rachel akins (@TobiRachel_) August 20, 2023

Another one of Jones’ co-stars, Mandy Moore, also reacted to the news on social media after working closely together since the show began in 2016.

“Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of “This Is Us” was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever. Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there,” she said. “I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz.”

His “Truth Be Told” co-star Octavia Spencer also shared a heartfelt tribute reflecting on her friend, Jones.

“I’m heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones @cephasjaz. Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I’m sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans.”

She later added, “Update: this one is hitting very hard. I learned so much from Ron in every single scene we had together. Whenever I saw his name on the call sheet I would get excited because I knew I’d be getting a year’s worth of technique in that 8 hour day. For those pursuing acting as a living, let Emmy Award Winner, Ron Cephas Jones, be the type of perfection you strive to achieve. That man could break down a scene. Jasmine gets it honestly.”

Another one of Jone’s co-stars, Uzo Aduba, also penned a sweet message referring to the “Of Mice and Men” star’s early years on theatre stages.

“So beloved by our community, and a genius with his craft; he would share his wisdom and knowledge about this art we all so deeply, deeply love. But, more he shared with us his heart. Generously. Ever a teacher, we all learned so much from Ron, and we continue to carry his lessons. It is that knowledge that helps me know he will be with us. forever.”

The “Clyde’s” star continued, “My prayers and love to his daughter, Jasmine, who he so loved, his family, and to all who loved “the cool cat” known on this earth as Ron Cephas Jones.”

Actress Viola Davis added, “Oh no!!! Man…this hurts me deep. I’ve known you close to thirty years. I remember your little girl Jasmine running around The Public Theatre in NYC. I remember how much you loved her. How much you loved the work…how much you just LOVED! The passion and zeal you had for life and how you infused it in ALL you did! You were ALIVE!!! You lived your life out loud my friend….You’ve earned your rest. Wish we had you longer.”

Jones detailed his secret battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in a New York Times article, revealing that he had a double-lung transplant in the spring of 2020 at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He struggled for two months as he learned how to breathe, walk and eat all over again to get back on Broadway.

However, his role in “This Is Us” was his longest to date, which he credits for truly being able to display his artistry.

“‘This Is Us’ was the show, after 50-something years of being on the boards and doing a little spot television that lasted for the six seasons and it gave me a career in Los Angeles,” Jones told the “Today” show. “It gave me a chance to show people my level of work. So, I’m getting work because of my work as opposed to trying to toil. I’ve done that all those years in New York. It’s the idea that my work after all is perseverance.”

The role earned him two Emmy awards for Outstanding Guest Actor In a Drama Series. His daughter, Jasmine, star of Quibi’s “FreeRayshawn,” became the first Black actress to win for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series — making them the first father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year in 2020.

