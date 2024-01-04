Savannah James Seemingly Denying Pics with Men at Games Has Fans Praising Her Act of ‘Loyalty’ to Husband LeBron

Savannah James, the wife of Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James, has fans wondering if she only has her picture taken with female fans out of respect for her husband after she was seen politely refusing two men a fan pic in a video circulating online on X.

Fans of the super couple began speculating after the interior designer was seen declining a fan photograph with two male Los Angeles Lakers fans. The clip was shared by the Daily Loud, and it also showed the 37-year-old at different games posing with several women while seemingly declining male fans.

Savannah James (left) and her husband, Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (right). (Photo: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

The video was captioned, “Fans have noticed that LeBron’s wife Savannah James only takes pictures with female fans and not male fans.” Text on the video also read, “Savannah James when men ask for a picture versus when women ask for a picture.”

Social media users weighed in after seeing the video, and one brought up NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry. The 34-year-old made headlines last year after she frowned and shook her head when Drake gave her husband a shout-out on camera during a concert in New York City last July. Some at the time saw the moment as shady and compared it to James’ behavior.

Fans have noticed that LeBron’s wife Savannah James only takes pictures with female fans and not male fans 👀 pic.twitter.com/m8f2sBVdmV — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 3, 2024

“Better than steph curry wife wanting men to notice her… W lebron,” replied one fan. Several individuals expressed their belief that James was just being loyal to her NBA star husband.

“She respects her husband..she so wholesome,” wrote one. “Most loyal female out there,” added another. “Out of respect,” echoed another.

After one male fan responded with a picture of himself seated in front of James in the stands at a separate Lakers game, another person replied, “Kinda forced it tho, she’s seated & ain’t have much of a choice! Don’t count.”

The man wasn’t seated close enough to James for his entire face to appear in the video’s frame, which James seemed to point out after briefly posing for the fan.

Others had jokes. One fan replied with a gif of a serious-looking Jada Pinkett Smith and the caption, “Jada Pinkett Smith deciding she’ll only take photos with male fans from now on.”

The actress and “Worthy” author is often criticized by fans for allegedly emasculating her movie star husband.

However, the speculation was seemingly for naught because, after hours of speculation from social media commentatos, another X user shared a video of James willingly posing for a picture with a young male fan at a game.

Savannah and LeBron are high school sweethearts who tied the knot in 2014 when he returned for his second round with the Cleveland Cavaliers after playing for the Miami Heat. The couple have three children, sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter, Zhuri.