‘King Winning on And Off the Court’: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Floors Fans With Stunning New Photos Ahead of 37th Birthday

Savannah James is ushering in Virgo season with undeniable baddie birthday behavior after turning heads with new photos this week.

The wife of NBA superstar LeBron James has a budding legacy of being the league’s most swoon-worthy wife, and it does not seem as though things will change when she marks her 37th birthday on Aug. 27.

The fashionista has already begun celebrating her new year, as noted in a photo showing off a mini-birthday cake that read “baddie birthday energy.” In other images posted on Instagram, Savannah posed in a coordinated off-the-shoulder blouse and fitted pants. She donned her signature frosted blond, wavy mid-back tresses, and a subtle glam look.

Savannah James turns heads with new photos ahead of her 37th birthday. (Photos: Mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

Fans ate up the entire look. “Ohhhhh basically Savannah said I’ll post when I need to remind y’all I AM THAT GIRL,” commented one user on Instagram.

“Flyest housewife Ever!!!!” wrote a second individual. A third comment read, “That girl is on fire !!”

And, of course, her fellow Virgos were sure to leave comments hyping up their zodiac sign as the best. “YYYEEESSSS!!!! OFCOURSE YOU’RE A VIRGO!!! LET’S GO!!! VIRGOS , WE ARE THE BEST!” wrote one person.

While a fourth fan declared that Savannah’s good looks are a reminder why LeBron is a champion. “The king winning on n off the court,” wrote the stunned person. Even the Los Angeles Lakers star has applauded his wife for being “the real MVP” and the “all-time leading scorer.”

Savannah James is stunning 😍 pic.twitter.com/FUi0zkxrKg — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) March 13, 2023

But fans are not the only ones thirsting over Savannah, so is her husband. In February, she shined as one of the premier beauties at Milan Fashion Week.

The 36-year-old was styled in a black Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, puffer jacket, and combat boots. Fans raved over her outfit, whereas LeBron’s reaction was full of heat.

“Ok now you just showing out! Get your a— home now and get what you can’t get in Europe!” exclaimed the athlete with a handful of fire emojis.

The high school sweethearts have been married since 2013. They have three children, USC basketball player Bronny, elite high school basketball player Bryce, and a multifaceted daughter named Zhuri.

The youngest of the James gang is already showing signs of following in her mother’s footsteps with her fashion-savvy ‘fits and their striking resemblance. Basketball fans have already warned LeBron that it is “over” for him once she reaches her teen years. But in the meantime, all eyes are focused on Savannah.