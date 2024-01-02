‘Mind Yo Business’: Dr. Juanita Bynum Speaks Up to Defend Bishop T.D. Jakes Amid Explosive Allegations Linking Him to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Dr. Juanita Bynum is not casting judgment on fellow evangelical personality Bishop T.D. Jakes amid speculation that he groomed a minor and attended sex parties with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The “Woman Thou Art Loosed” author alluded to the damning claims for the first time during his broadcast Christmas Eve service. “All of you who expect me to address a lie, you can log off,” said Jakes. He would go on to claim he spent the days ahead of preaching implementing extra security precautions to protect his congregation from potential holiday attacks.

Dr. Juanita Bynum defends Bishop T.D. Jakes following explosive connection about his connection to Sean “Diddy” Combs. (Photos: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

Still, Bynum, while delivering her New Year’s Eve service at her Norcross, Georgia, church, felt moved to draw parallels between her sermon and the rumors. The “Behind The Veil” gospel singer was in the midst of preaching about showing mercy to others when she briefly broached the controversial topic.

“Everybody around me can tell you I don’t talk about preachers. I don’t talk about nobody ‘cause I don’t know who gon’ have to be my help one day…I don’t put my mouth on the people of God ‘cause I wasn’t there and I don’t know,” she began. The claims first surfaced on Dec. 18 when a viral TikTok video claimed that singer Cassie Ventura provided federal authorities with proof of Jakes and Combs’ involvement in deviant sexual acts.

Weeks prior, Ventura settled a $30 million civil suit with the music producer. She alleged that she endured years of abuse and sex trafficking throughout their ten-year personal and professional relationship. Combs adamantly denied her allegations.

Elsewhere during the church service, Bynum continued to state that hearsay about the new allegations linking the public figures to each other is coming from people who were not in the room when the incidents may have occurred. “Mind yo business” she said. “OK, OK … I’mma leave that alone because this ain’t no New Year’s Eve message.”

Bynum seemed to show her support for The Potter’s House Church leader when she stated, “If I get a phone call, I’m running. I’m running straight to Texas.” She reiterated her lack of opinion on the allegations launched against the religious figure with the biblical adage adapted from John 8:7, “let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

“Didn’t she have scandal also,” reacted an Instagram user when a clip of the sermon was shared by Toine The Don. The televangelist was previously scrutinized for various reasons, including her admission of having a past same-sex relationship after punching down on the LGBTQ+ community.

Another comment on the post read, “Periodt! And she is RIGHT! We don’t know! Until I see some receipts.” While a third person wrote, “Very seemingly sounds like she standing on bidness when it comes to TD Jakes.”

Combs, who is currently being sued for an alleged sexual encounter with a 17-year-old girl in the late 1990s, has not addressed the latest round of controversial claims against him