‘They A— Could Be Next’: R. Kelly Calls In from Prison With Explosive Views on Motive Behind Raids on Diddy’s Homes and Sex Crimes Allegations

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, who has been convicted in two states on charges related to sex crimes against vulnerable underaged fans, took some time away from his twenty-year prison sentence to weigh in on the drama surrounding music executive and collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On March 27, calling into the social media app Clubhouse with Wack 100, the “Pied Piper of R&B” had a lot to say about Diddy’s scandal and the recent raids that took place on his properties.

Drawing parallels with his own legal battles, Kelly asserted that just like, as he claims, authorities unjustly targeted him, Diddy might also be facing a similar predicament.

Kelly said he has been keeping up with Diddy’s legal matters while in prison and while watching the news, caught a glimpse of the raids, which are believed to be part of a broader federal sex trafficking probe originating from New York.

Kelly, who might see the outside world again when he’s pushing 80 years old, said that it’s crucial not to trivialize the serious allegations leveled against the Bad Boy founder — or himself.

“It’s crazy,” the three-time Grammy winner warned. “Motherf—rs going to be out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all that other s—t on the radio and everything else, but they a— could be next.”

He added, “They so stupid they don’t even realize the move that’s going on. I mean, it’s crazy, man. That’s why I don’t believe none of this sh—. You can’t tell me about anybody now. You can tell me on the weather is the sky blue, I’m not gonna believe the sh—. Because I’m in it now, I know what they do.”

Wack 100 delved into the complexities of federal investigations, suggesting that the allegations against Diddy might have been simmering for some time, adding that Diddy’s ex-lover Cassie’s early civil case was a stickup move.

The West Coast influencer proposed that when rumors about Diddy’s purported unconventional sex life surfaced, the Mount Vernon native should have just admitted to them, framing them as personal preferences.

Shifting his focus to the optics of the federal raid on Diddy’s residences and the potential arrest of the “All About the Benjamins” rapper, Wack 100 opined that because Diddy is so wealthy, law enforcement would likely not place him in cuffs and if they did, they would have to have strong evidence to do so. His logic, Diddy has the money to fight them in court, whereas others don’t.

Kelly interjects, “That ain’t necessarily true right there. … If they want to plan to get you or if it’s a conspiracy or anything, they put you in cuffs, bruh.”

R KELLY CALLS WACK 100 FROM PRISON AND SPEAKS ON DIDDY'S TROUBLES WITH THE LAW! pic.twitter.com/mpg9KIQdjf — hiphopisreal.com (@hiphopisrealtv) March 27, 2024

Over the past few months, Diddy has been embroiled in multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault and trafficking, claims vehemently disputed by the music mogul. However, on Monday, March 25, investigators from the Department of Homeland Security carried out search warrants at two properties linked to Diddy — one in Miami and another in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles.

R. Kelly still maintains his innocence despite being found guilty in New York on eight counts of sex trafficking and one of racketeering and convicted in Chicago for sexually abusing three underage girls.

Since his last conviction, he has recently hired a new legal team that includes Bill Cosby’s defense attorney, Jennifer Bonjean. With this seasoned team in place, Kelly is banking on dismantling what he perceives as a grand conspiracy aimed at framing him for the egregious crimes that landed him behind bars.

“It’s a lot of stuff going on in my area man that you know that’s got to be addressed whether it’s appeal or whatever, man, I’m walking out of here, man. I believe that”