‘There Will Be a Time’: T.D. Jakes Drops Hints During Sunday Sermon at Further Addressing Sensational Rumors Circulating Online About Him at a Diddy Party

Within days of an “unequivocally false and baseless” rumor hitting the internet claiming that a popular televangelist attended a party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs and engaged in inappropriate acts with a minor, Bishop T.D. Jakes came before his virtual congregation of millions to calm down the chatter on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Bishop T.D. Jakes addresses his congregation during Sunday service after issuing a statement denouncing xxplosive allegations linking him to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest 2017 / Prince Williams/Wireimage)

From his pulpit via a church livestream, Jakes addressed the unknown individuals who initiated the rumor and also those who propagated it and waited for his response via church service livestream.

Calmly, in his deep baritone voice, he began, “Some of you logged in or come in out of concern some of you come in to hear what I’m going to say. All of you who expect me to address a lie, you can log off.”

“I will not use this sacred day and the sacred pulpit to address a lie when I have a chance to preach the truth,” Jakes said, adding, “I will stand straight up, head up, back straight, and preach the unadulterated and infallible word of God because that is what the pulpit is for.”

However, the Potter’s House shepherd did not allow the gossip to have the last word and promised he would be speaking out further, saying, “There will be a time.”

Many on social media showed their support for the renowned preacher after a clip from his sermon was shared on The Shade Room.

“Yall be careful .. God says do not touch my anointed and do my prophet’s no harm.. Sad y’all believe everything yall hear,” one person wrote on social media.

T.D. JAKES & DIDDY DID WHAT ??? pic.twitter.com/a2OBJf3PF8 — Poker Face Mister🎭 (@MIAPokerFace) December 21, 2023

Others online bashed those who quickly believed the rumor without any proof.

“It should be some type of restriction with putting out lies about someone with absolutely NO PROOF,” one person commented.

“Listen I’m just gonna say this, we live in a time of defamation lawsuits and false allegations but we also live in times where predatory behavior is covered up and swept under the rug. Which begs the simple solution,” another person said.



Adding, “PROOF. You need PROOF and EVIDENCE. If there is no proof then sad as it is, moving on and on to the next. Stick with the tradition of innocent until proven guilty with proof, keeps things simpler.”

No proof has come forth, and while Jakes said he would later directly respond to the allegations, his office has issued a statement.

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless,” Jordan A. Hora, executive director of public relations and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries and The Potter’s House said via an exclusive statement to The Christian Post Thursday.

The statement continued, “What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world, you must hire an express train to pull it, but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it.’”