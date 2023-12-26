Beyoncé’s Houston Childhood Home Destroyed In House Fire on Christmas Morning

While Beyoncé is off in Brazil promoting her “Renaissance” tour film, her childhood home in Texas reportedly went up in flames on Christmas morning.

Beyonce’s childhood home in Houston goes up in flames on Christmas morning. (Photos: @beyonce/Instagram; OnScene.tv/YouTube.

The 42-year-old singer and her family reportedly lived in the home in Houston’s Third Ward until she was 5 years old. According to the Houston Chronicle, the fire began shortly after 2 a.m. though the family currently residing in the house were able to safely escape from the premises.

Local firefighters reportedly arrived at the scene within minutes after receiving reports about the fire and found flames coming from the second floor of the brick house.

“We had it contained in about 10 minutes,” Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the outlet.

The family that lives there now was home at the time, but according to the fire department, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/8TvWwCU50f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 25, 2023

The house was built in 1946 in the city’s Riverside Terrace neighborhood. However, Beyoncé’s family didn’t buy it until 1982. The Grammy-winning singer reportedly returned to her childhood hometown back in September, when she performed at two sold-out shows for her Renaissance World Tour.

Details on what caused the fire have yet to be released. But fans online are just grateful no one was harmed in the process. “So glad the family is safe and got out… that looks scary,” said one person, while another wrote, “The Temple of our Queen will be rebuilt.”

“Damn, that’s so unfortunate for the family… especially on Christmas,” added a third. “But, it’s great to hear that they’re safe. Sucks knowing Beyoncé visited that home recently for the Renaissance Film, not knowing it would be her last time seeing it like that. It’s a landmark at this point. I’m sure she’s gonna take care of them, but this is crazy.”

Beyoncé lived in the Texas home with her mother, Tina Knowles, father, Mathew Knowles, and younger sister, Solange.

However, this is not the first property connected to Beyoncé that has caught fire. In 2021, the $2.4 million historic mansion she and her husband, Jay-Z, owned in New Orleans was investigated as a “simple arson” after 22 firefighters arrived to put out the flames. The local police department allegedly “received a report of a suspicious person in the area around the time of the fire.”

New Orleans is also where Beyoncé performed during the 2013 Superbowl halftime show.