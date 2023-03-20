Production for Jamie Foxx’s New Film with Cameron Díaz Has Been Halted After He Reportedly Has ‘Major Meltdown’ on Set, Fires Four from Project’s Staff

Actor Jamie Foxx has Tinseltown buzzing after he allegedly had a “meltdown” on the set of his new film “Back In Action” and fired multiple staffers.

Foxx has been filming the movie with actress Cameron Diaz in London, and apparently things are not going well.

According to The Sun, production has now been stalled due to an open investigation over a plot to scam celebrities out of money. The investigation “led to one staffer being sacked,” which follows the four staffers Foxx fired after his “major meltdown” on set.

Jamie Foxx attends Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles premiere on Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Insiders say the Oscar-winning actor fired several senior producers on set. Police reportedly were contacted over the incident after producers found out the same staffer has ties with previous attempts to extort large amounts of money from celebrities.

“There have been a lot of delays, especially with the weather thanks to filming outdoors in London in winter, but the latest issue is a bit more sinister,” says an unidentified source to The Sun. “One staffer has been sacked, and there are investigations after someone tried to get access to £33,000 in cash from Jamie Foxx.”

£33,000 equates to just over $40K in American dollars. The individual suggested that the “Ray” star was offered a luxury item, “It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there’s an investigation into everything going on. People will be glad when this thing finally wraps.”

The news came as a shock to many, as Foxx is popular in Hollywood and even coaxed Diaz out of retirement. Foxx and Diaz worked together on the 2014 remake of “Annie” as well as the sports flick “Any Given Sunday” back in 1999.

Foxx persuaded Diaz to unretire for “Back in Action,” which would be her first film in nine years. The “Charlie’s Angel” star walked away from Hollywood to focus on her family, but she’s allegedly planning her own exit after all of the chaos.

“She hates drama and confrontation. This why she retired in the first place,” The Sun’s insider said.

Earlier this month, outlets reported that Foxx fired four staffers and had become the unpopular guy during production. He allegedly had a “major meltdown” over some unknown “issues” that took place on set.

“He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff — as if that would magically improve the situation,” the source said. “Some people working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out, and Jamie has become pretty unpopular.”

#ICYMI, #JamieFoxx reportedly fired four crew members while filming #Netflix movie Back in Action 👀🎬 Per multiple reports, Jamie had a "major meltdown" on set & fired the executive producer, two directors, & even his driver.



#DishFam, what do you think happened? pic.twitter.com/aExIscuhMy — Dish Nation (@DishNation) March 18, 2023

Another unnamed source told People magazine, that the 50-year-old actress was enjoying her time on the set of the new movie, noting that she and Foxx have great chemistry.

“She was nervous before she arrived in London, but then very excited. Filming has been amazing. Cameron really enjoys it,” they said, adding that the film has been filmed mostly at night.

“It hasn’t bothered her, because she is jet-lagged anyway. Her family is with her for support.” The source also noted that Diaz only decided to do the film after being persuaded by Foxx.

“Back In Action” is expected to hit Netflix in late 2023 or early 2024.