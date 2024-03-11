‘What Are You Doing Sitting Down Over There?’: Madonna Faces Backlash for Calling Out Disabled Fan In a Wheelchair for Not Standing at Concert

Social media is blasting pop superstar Madonna after she complained that a concertgoer at a recent show was sitting during her performance. While it’s not uncommon for a performer to want to see the audience hyped and participating, the problem was that the man Madonna scolded was disabled and in a wheelchair.

In a TikTok video captured during the singer’s sold-out March 7 concert in Inglewood, California, Madonna paused her performance when she spotted a fan in his seat. “What are you doing sitting down over there,” she yelled from the stage.

Before walking over to the edge of the stage, Madonna asked again, “What are you doing sitting down?”

As she inched closer to the fan, the 65-year-old “Ray of Light” singer noticed why he wasn’t on his feet dancing with the rest of the crowd. He was disabled and wheelchair-bound. The star quipped as she walked back to center stage, “Oh, OK. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.”

Critics online thought her apology was off-handed and not sincere, smashing the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer for being insensitive.

“She did not apologize enough,” a TikTok said. Another commented, “What an awful way to handle that mistake.”

“The ego on Madonna to single out one person who PAID to see her for sitting down,” read another comment.

Another viewer said, “Politically incorrect’ no girl that was just MEAN!”

Others wondered why Madonna was worried that he was not out of his seat.

“Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? They paid for the ticket and took the time to be there. Isn’t that enough,” one person tweeted.

This. I get asking the audience to stand, but if someone isn’t you never know what’s going on in their life that could keep them from it. — Hilary ~ MollyVegas ミ☆ (@MollyVegas) March 9, 2024

The video, originally posted on @jesusalbertosanvicente’s TikTok profile, was seen 2.5 million times within 24 hours of its posting.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been running since October 2023.

The “Like A Virgin” singer commenced her five-date stop at the venue in early March. The venue boasts an impressive 18,000-seat arena located in Inglewood.

Madonna planned a grand total of 80 shows, with performances scheduled in various cities across North America and Europe, according to New York Post.

As part of her “Celebration Tour,” the icon has two additional concerts lined up in Southern California, including another performance at the Kia Forum on Monday night. She will then proceed to Palm Springs on Wednesday before concluding the tour with 18 more shows across the United States and Mexico.