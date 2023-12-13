Solange Knowles Says Big Sister Made ‘History’ as Beyoncé Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Her Self-Titled Album’s Release

All hail Queen Bey!

Dec. 13, 2023, marked 10 years since Beyoncé surprised fans by dropping her self-titled fifth studio album, and her baby sister, Solange Knowles, wants everyone to know just how groundbreaking her sister’s music project truly was.

Solange Knowles says her sister Beyoncé made ‘history’ after singer celebrates 10th anniversary of self-titled album. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

The “My House” songstress celebrated her milestone by sharing a two-and-a-half-minute video on Instagram in honor of her album. Her post consisted of snippets from the visual album, some behind-the-scenes footage, and raw reactions from folks after the previously unannounced album was released on iTunes 10 years ago.

That 2013 date marked the first time Yoncé released an album without warning or promotion. She also added a music video to every song from the album.

Over 1 million individuals liked the Grammy winner’s post, with more than 49,000 commenters recognizing the shift that happened in the music industry once her multi-award-winning album dropped.

A few notable celebrities such as actor Keith Powers, “Insecure” star Yvonne Orji, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more all praised the megastar for creating such an impressive 14-track project. Even her baby sister let the world know how impactful the album was to many by writing “history” in all caps.

The “Cranes in the Sky” singer racked up more than 43,000 likes, with over 240 replies from others who agreed with her statement. One person responded, “@solangeknowles sisters know the best,” followed by another social media user who wrote, “@solangeknowles HERSTORY!!!! I LOVE YOU BOTH!!!”

10 years ago today, beyoncé dropped her self titled album, & introduced it to the world herself. MUST WATCH😭🥹pic.twitter.com/xChJiA2gDi — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) December 12, 2023

Beyoncé’s self-titled album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200, becoming the fastest-selling album in iTunes history at that time. This memorable work of art also garnered 1.2 million posts about it on the platform formerly known as Twitter within the first 12 hours of its release.

“Changed the game with that digital drop / Know where you was when that digital popped / I stopped the world,” Bey rapped on Nicki Minaj’s “Feeling Myself” in 2015.

“Beyoncé” also earned several accolades including five Grammy nominations for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Surround Sound Album, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance for her 18th track, “Drunk in Love,” and Album of the Year.

She won in three of those categories, losing the latter award to “Morning Phase” by singer Beck, and coming in behind the Pharrell Williams project “Girl” for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Her project also featured guest appearances by Drake, Frank Ocean, her husband Jay Z, and her oldest daughter Blue Ivy.

As a gift to ride-or-die fans on the anniversary date, Beyoncé released her song “Grown Woman” on streaming platforms.

Beyoncé’s celebratory post comes nearly two weeks after the release of her documentary “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.” The movie details her six-month-long world tour in honor of her seventh studio album, “Renaissance.”

The former Destiny’s Child vocalist’s “Renaissance” album won for Best Dance/Electronic Album as the project racked up multiple Grammys this year. Her song “Break My Soul” won Best Dance/Electronic Record, while “Plastic Off the Sofa” was awarded Best Traditional R&B Performance. But the awards didn’t stop there, because Sasha Fierce fiercely took home yet another award for her song “Cuff It.”

The hit, which also turned into a viral TikTok dance, won Best R&B Song.