Damson Idris Issues Lengthy Message to ‘Black Grown Men’ In Protection of Black Women Receiving ‘Unprovoked Hatred’

Damson Idris is standing ten toes down when it comes to protecting Black women.

The British actor, known for his stellar performance in the hit drama “Snowfall,” issued a powerful message toward “grown black men” via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 11.

“I see you so much unprovoked hatred towards Black women today by predominantly grown men,” Idris’ post read.

He continued, “The compulsion to humble these women perhaps makes you feel like more of a man I promise you. You aren’t men to us a new year is approaching. Grow up.”

Although it’s unclear what triggered Idris to share his disappointment in Black men online, many others followed his lead. One person shared Idris’ message on X page, writing, “Damson Idris with a word !!!”

The post received an array of responses from individuals who voiced their appreciation for the Hollywood heartthrob for holding other men “accountable” for the mistreatment of Black women.

A second person wrote, “We need more of this,” while another handler penned, “When black men hold other black men accountable anddddd advocate for black women… a rare occurrence we love to see.”

Nevertheless, Idris’ message was also met with criticism from folks who brought up his former relationship with his ex-girlfriend and model Lori Harvey. One of those comments includes, “Boy been too soft since the Harvey days.”

Idris and Harvey dated for roughly a year before confirming their split in a joint statement, stating that their “individual paths require our full attention and dedication.”

Neither has specified the reason for their breakup, but they plan to remain friends out of “love and respect for one another.” However, fans theorized that the “Swarm” actor’s so-called “relationship contract” had expired.

Speculations that the SKN by LH creator has men sign a “dating contract” arrived after fans noticed how quickly Harvey moves on from one man to the next.

Her dating resume has drawn comparisons to rap superstar Future, whom she coincidentally dated in 2019. Harvey and the Atlanta rapper parted ways in 2020.

While the “Yevrah” swimwear owner has attained a lengthy resumé of men she’s been coupled with, Idris has only been publicly linked to her and another notable it girl of the 2020s.

Before Harvey, Idris sparked dating rumors with “Icy” rapper Saweetie after he was seen chilling in her house in November 2021. Despite the hearsay, he quickly confirmed that they were just friends after DJ Envy and Angela Yee pressed him during an interview on the show on which they were co-hosts, “The Breakfast Club.”

At the time, Idris revealed that he was previously in a long-term relationship with a woman who was not in the limelight. He said he’s known Jane Doe since he was 18 years old and they still have a healthy relationship with each other.

“I want people to stay in my life so I can keep that loyalty, and I made that decision with her, and I know that’s a woman I’m gonna know forever,” he shared.

As of now, Idris appears to be single, however, it’s unclear if he’s actively looking for Mrs. Right.