‘You’re Such a Vibe’: Saweetie Turns Up the Heat In New Bathtub Photos

Fans can always count on Icy Girl Saweetie to heat up their cellphones with fiery content.

The rap diva recently shared a series of images that showed her stripped down in a bubble bath and sporting emerald jewelry.

Saweetie shows off in spicy photos. (Photo: @saweetie/Instagram)

A glass of wine and a breathtaking view accompanied the California lyricist’s cool-down photo, along with a screenshot of Al Pacino’s character from “Scarface” in a bathtub.

Throughout her carousel of flicks, the “My Type” artist can be seen with a full face of makeup on while her honey-blond hair remained steady in a claw-clipped updo.

Saweetie’s caption read: “soochie.”

Her photo reached over 393,000 likes, with over 2,300 comments from viewers stunned by her scandalous pictures.

Celebs, including Paris Hilton, rapper Lakeyah, and comedian Pretty Vee, left several heart eyes in Saweetie’s comment section.

One fan wrote, “you ate and left no crumbs,” while another said, “You’re such a vibe.”

Another comment suggested that Saweetie’s entire Instagram feed is aesthetically pleasing.

“I swear Saweetie’s entire feed is a mood board,” the user said.

Saweetie habitually shows fans her glamorous shots via her social media account. The 29-year-old recently hypnotized viewers after uploading a series of photos of herself at Coachella.

The NAACP Image Award winner had fans drooling over her hourglass figure a few weeks ago as she rocked a brown poster girl leather top with custom brown pants designed by Stinson Haus.

Saweetie continued stepping on fans’ necks that same week as she showed off her day two Coachella look, which featured a rainbow-colored wig and a denim set.

While she has received immense praise for her risqué ensembles, Saweetie might’ve pushed the limit with a red peekaboo dress she wore in April.

After sharing several shots of herself in the body-hugging gown, many fans were taken aback after witnessing the dress’s back, which revealed her backside crack.

A few fans felt that the elegant outfit was ruined due to the dress falling so low, but those were overshadowed by individuals who found her look admirably different.

Saweetie continuously proves that she has no problem pushing the boundaries of fashion and testing out different looks.