‘Her Body Is Elite’: Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In New Photo Dump with Boyfriend Damson Idris

It is no secret that Lori Harvey is one of the most talked about “it” girls from 2020 and beyond. From her impeccable fashion taste all the way down to her incredible body, the model constantly receives praise with every photo and video she shares online.

That is why it’s no surprise that fans were mesmerized by her recent photo dump, which put her toned abs and curvaceous physique on full display.

The “SKN by LH” founder set social media ablaze with spicy flicks on Instagram from her vacation in Cabo, Mexico with her boyfriend, actor Damson Idris, 31.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the 26-year-old shared a carousel of images which included full-body shots of her classy yet sexy ensembles, an up-front view of the beach’s shoreline, a snapshot of her and Idris on a plane, an inside look at her food and many bikini pictures.

Lori Harvey leaves fans speechless with a new photo dump upload from her recent baecation with Damson Idris. (Pictured: @loriharvey/Instagram)

“Living La Vida Loca ft. @yevrahswim,” she captioned her upload. Though the number of likes are currently hidden, more than 1,200 individuals swarmed her comments section.

Related: Fans Believe Lori Harvey Has Extended Damson Idris’ Expiration Date After the Couple Enjoyed a Quick Getaway In London

The “Snowfall” star also left a message, which included several heart eyes. “I don’t wanna hear no more ‘baby you take horrible pictures.’ Look at this art,” he wrote.

Harvey replied, “I taught you well.”



It wasn’t long before The Shade Room shared Harvey’s bikini photos on its Instagram page. Many of those commenting had a thing or two to say about her hourglass figure.

“Lori’s body 10/10.”

“Her body is elite. Jesus.”

“Let me head on out to this gym.”

There were also a few commenting who seemed rather impressed by the length of Harvey and Idris’ surprising romance.

“Y’all can say what y’all want but this n—a is her favorite one, lasting way longer than y’all were saying tooo!!!!!”

“Damn must be a month-to-month rate. Thought his lease expired.”

Lori & Damson on vacation pic.twitter.com/ZJHNNbZcmU — Lori Harvey Looks (@loriharveylooks) August 14, 2023

Harvey and Damson first sparked dating rumors last December, but officially confirmed their relationship in January 2023 after the British actor shared a PDA-filled birthday tribute for the young socialite on his Instagram story.

Since popping out, they have embarked on several baecations together such as to Turks and Caicos, St. Tropez, and London, which is Idris’ homeland.

Fans have previously questioned the sincerity of their relationship due to Harvey’s ability to cut one man off and have another one by her side, seemingly within the blink of an eye.

Throughout her adulthood, she has been tied to plenty of bachelors in the industry that include rapper Future, Trey Songz, and allegedly the father-and-son duo Diddy and Justin Combs. She also was engaged to soccer player Memphis Depay in 2017, at just 20 years old. Unfortunately, they called it quits before getting a chance to walk down the aisle.

However, Harvey’s most notable and beloved relationship was with “Creed” actor and one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs Michael B. Jordan. The former couple quickly racked up plenty of supporters who wanted to see the relationship turn into a marriage. The two went their separate ways in 2022 after dating for a year-and-a-half.

Nevertheless, Harvey has made a name for herself that goes far beyond all of the romances she’s reportedly had. Throughout recent years, Harvey has made an influential impact on the beauty, wellness and self-care world.

Click here to read the full story.